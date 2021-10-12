Darktrace Builds On AWS Collaboration With Improved Serverless Architecture And Cloud-Native Capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that it has achieved a new recognition from AWS in respect of its serverless architecture and cloud native capabilities, having undergone a Foundational Technical Review.

The Foundational Technical Review verifies that organizations have implemented measures to provide best-in-class security, reliability, and operational excellence. Following the Foundational Technical Review, AWS has accredited Darktrace technology with an official 'Reviewed by AWS" badge.

AWS has also granted Darktrace a 'Well-Architected' badge, validating Darktrace's high-performance, secure and resilient infrastructure for customer applications and workloads. This further strengthens the collaboration between Darktrace and AWS, which allows joint customers to benefit from Self-Learning AI via AWS cloud services.

Darktrace's serverless architecture enables automatic deployment and scaling within cloud workloads in response to traffic loads - drastically reducing friction and automating manual processes. Darktrace's Self-Learning AI technology for cloud environments is continually innovating, and its autonomous response technology now natively supports AWS lambda to allow increased flexibility and custom workflows to suit individual customer needs.

"I am delighted to be building on our collaboration with AWS, extending our Self-Learning AI to AWS environments, and our Autonomous Response capabilities to include AWS lambda," commented Dave Palmer, Chief Product Officer, Darktrace. "Darktrace and AWS customers benefit from innovative threat detection, response and investigation capabilities, protecting their infrastructures from novel threats or latent vulnerabilities that some other security tools miss."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 5,600 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. The company's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has 1,600 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

