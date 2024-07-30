Darktrace Introduces New Global Partner Program

Darktrace Defenders Partner Program builds upon strategic investments to accelerate partner-first go-to-market strategy

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cybersecurity AI, today introduced its new global partner program, the Darktrace Defenders Partner Program, to encourage deeper collaboration, empower partners, and help organizations improve cyber resilience with the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ and products.

"At Darktrace, partners are critical to our strategy and play an essential role helping customers use AI to increase cyber resilience in the face of a rapidly changing threat landscape," said Denise Walter, Chief Revenue Officer, Darktrace. "We have made several strategic investments over the last year to transform how we go-to-market with the global partner community to drive deeper collaboration and long-term, sustained growth. With the introduction of the Darktrace Defenders Partner Program, alongside our investments in people and technology to support the program, we are poised to accelerate and drive joint success with our partners."

Introducing the Darktrace Defenders Partner Program

Channel partners play a critical role in supporting businesses as they navigate the dynamic threat landscape. Darktrace's State of AI Cybersecurity 2024 report found that 74% of security professionals surveyed believe AI-augmented cyber threats are already having a significant impact on their organization, yet 60% believe they are currently unprepared to defend against these attacks. Partners can help customers overcome these barriers and understand how to select the right AI solutions for the right cybersecurity challenges to take a more proactive approach to cyber resilience. Partnering effectively with the channel is critical to supporting the needs of customers.

Against this backdrop, Darktrace is introducing the Darktrace Defenders Partner Program to better support partners as they go-to-market with Darktrace. The program features three tiers – Elite, Premier, Preferred – with requirements for entry and benefits varying by tier. Key features include:

Darktrace Services Authorized Partner Program: Partners can become authorized to deliver their own differentiated Darktrace-focused services. The program provides training and tools needed to gain expertise in the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform, and validates that partners authorized in the program have met high standards for product knowledge with certified individuals on staff. Darktrace currently offers authorization for partners to provide managed detection and response services for network and email .

Partners can become authorized to deliver their own differentiated Darktrace-focused services. The program provides training and tools needed to gain expertise in the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform, and validates that partners authorized in the program have met high standards for product knowledge with certified individuals on staff. Darktrace currently offers authorization for partners to provide managed detection and response services for network and email Personalized Learning Paths & Enablement: The program offers specialized role-based training and enablement to partners at no cost, including both web-based and instructor-led training, to empower partners with the knowledge, skills and tools needed to effectively sell Darktrace solutions.

The program offers specialized role-based training and enablement to partners at no cost, including both web-based and instructor-led training, to empower partners with the knowledge, skills and tools needed to effectively sell Darktrace solutions. Access to Technical Sales Tools: To help lead and accelerate sales cycles, partners will have access to Darktrace-specific technical sales tools, including demos and product trials, with training and support from Darktrace technical and cyber intelligence experts.

To help lead and accelerate sales cycles, partners will have access to Darktrace-specific technical sales tools, including demos and product trials, with training and support from Darktrace technical and cyber intelligence experts. Program Discounts and Access to Market Development Funds (MDF): Partners will be eligible to receive a range of price advantages for deal registration and varying discounts on fees associated with Darktrace certification tests and not-for-resale solutions, as well as support for joint marketing initiatives.

"As the threat landscape continues to grow more challenging, security teams are grappling with monitoring increasingly complex environments," said Brian Martin, Director of Product Management at Integrity360. "We are excited to be one of the first partners to leverage Darktrace's new Services Authorized Partner program and integrate Darktrace's innovative products into our managed detection and response offerings to provide robust defense to our customers. Our partnership combines Integrity360's deep cybersecurity expertise and support services with Darktrace's advanced Self-Learning AI engine, enabling a proactive approach that allows customers to stay one step ahead."

The launch of the Darktrace Defenders Partner Program builds on the investments Darktrace has made over the last year to grow and evolve its Global Partner Organization (GPO) team and strategy. Darktrace has tripled the size of the GPO team across key functions such as sales operations, marketing and technical partner enablement, and put in place new systems and technology to better support partners, including a new partner portal. To further accelerate this transformation, Darktrace is also introducing an accelerator on commission for its sellers when they transact through a partner, encouraging deeper collaboration and engagement.

Since inception, Darktrace's Global Partner Organization has worked with thousands of partners worldwide, including value-added resellers (VARs), global systems integrators (GSIs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), distributors, and consulting organizations, like Integrity360, Bechtle, Softchoice, Technologent, Bytes Software Services, SIS International, CDW UK&I and others. Darktrace has deep partnerships with AWS, as an AWS Security Competency Partner and part of the AWS ISV Accelerate program, and Microsoft, recently winning the UK 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Darktrace also has a wide array of technology alliances, such as integrations with Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Netskope, SentinelOne and others that enable mutual customers to harness the value of Darktrace alongside complementary technologies.

To learn more about the new Darktrace Defenders Partner Program, visit: https://darktrace.com/partners.

