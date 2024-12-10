Darktrace Named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Network Detection and Response

Report noted, "Darktrace achieves roughly one-fifth of all global NDR revenue."

Darktrace also named an overall leader in KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass for NDR

CAMBRIDGE, UK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Network Detection and Response (NDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment[1].

This recognition follows similar accolades from KuppingerCole, naming Darktrace as an Overall Leader, Product Leader, Market Leader and Innovation Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass: Network Detection and Response (2024), underscoring Darktrace's role as a pioneer in the industry.

The IDC MarketScape notes, "Darktrace is unique in that it does not rely on rules and signatures but rather learns what constitutes as normal for an organization and generates alerts when there is a deviation from that previously established baseline."

The report goes on to say, "Darktrace NDR will be as close to plug-and-play as any NDR solution in the industry." Additional strengths for Darktrace / NETWORK™ identified in the report include:

"Darktrace achieves roughly one-fifth of all global NDR revenue. This is important because other IT and cybersecurity solutions providers necessarily want to have integration with Darktrace."

"The AI algorithms that Darktrace uses for NDR have had 10 years of deployments, tuning, and learning to draw from."

"Darktrace integrates with 30+ different interfaces including SIEM, SOAR, XDR platforms, IT ticketing solutions, and their own dashboards." "According to our RFP process, Darktrace has the most integrations in the NDR industry."

"Darktrace / NETWORK charts the progress that the SOC is making over time with key metrics such as MTTD/MTTR, alerts generated and processed, and other criteria."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "The network is the hub of business and employee productivity." Darktrace / NETWORK delivers full visibility and threat detection capabilities across an organization's on-premises, cloud, hybrid and virtual environments, including remote worker endpoints, analyzing every network connection to uncover unusual activity in real time. Leveraging Darktrace's unique Self-Learning AI engine, Darktrace / NETWORK learns what is normal behavior for an organization's entire network, continuously analyzing, mapping and modeling every connection to create a full picture of your devices, identities, connections and potential attack paths. Darktrace uses this deep business understanding to identify suspicious behavior and autonomously respond to both known and novel threats in real time, taking targeted actions without disrupting business operations.

"As an emergency services dispatch authority, operational continuity and resilience of our systems is absolutely critical to ensuring the safety and health of the communities we serve," said, Henry Kozik, IT Systems Administrator at Heartland Communications Facility Authority, a public safety communications service in California. "Using Darktrace's AI is like having an additional member of our team protecting our network 24/7, dramatically reducing our day-to-day workload. This has given our team members both the confidence and freedom to prioritize other strategic proactive initiatives across our organization, like end-user training and policy development."

Darktrace / NETWORK leverages the power of Cyber AI Analyst™ (AIA), a patented investigative AI unique in the industry, that saves time and resources, freeing security teams up for more strategic tasks to harden defenses and improve overall cyber resilience. Darktrace / NETWORK integrates with Darktrace / Attack Surface Management™ to help deliver continuous, customized detection of externally exposed assets. When combined with Darktrace / Proactive Exposure Management™, security teams can proactively assess their enterprise security and identify, analyze, prioritize and mitigate internal and external threats, vulnerabilities, and operational security risks.

"Traditional NDR solutions rely on historical attack data and operate independently of other security technologies, making them blind to novel threats and attacks that traverse multiple areas of an organization's environment. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, this approach continues to fall short, leaving organizations vulnerable," said Chris Kozup, Chief Marketing Officer, Darktrace. "Darktrace has been leading innovation in the NDR space for over a decade, with Darktrace / NETWORK representing our pioneering product. Our unique approach ensures organizations can identify and stop unknown or known threats in real time across an organization's entire digital estate, keeping security teams one step ahead of the evolving threat landscape."

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass: Network Detection and Response 2024 highlights various strengths for Darktrace / NETWORK, including its complete network traffic analysis (NTA) capabilities that allow extensive analysis into components like application use/type, fingerprinting, source/destination communication, in addition to comprehensive protocol support across a range of network device types from IT, OT, IoT and mobiles and detailed MITRE ATT&CK mapping.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience with pre-emptive visibility into security posture, real-time threat detection, and autonomous response – securing the business across cloud, email, identities, operational technology, endpoints, and network. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace's platform and services are supported by over 2,400 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

