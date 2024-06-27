Darktrace recognized as the winner of 2024 Microsoft UK Partner of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace today announced it has won the UK 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"It is an amazing accolade to be recognized in this way by a company we admire and work with closely," said Nicole Eagan, Darktrace Chief Strategy & AI Officer, "Microsoft and Darktrace are a powerful combination, delivering proactive cyber protection tailored to organizations by combining large scale threat intelligence with security insights unique to each customer's digital footprint. Our ambition is to continuously extend and elevate the Microsoft security suite including email, Azure and Copilot."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year.

Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Darktrace was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the UK.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of the MCAPS Start 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November.

Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement . The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists .

ABOUT DARKTRACE

Darktrace (DARK.L), a global leader in cybersecurity artificial intelligence, is on a mission to free the world from cyber disruption. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 175 patent applications filed. Rather than study historic attacks, Darktrace's technology continuously learns and updates its knowledge of your business data and applies that understanding to help transform security operations to a state of proactive cyber resilience. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ provides a full lifecycle approach to cyber resilience that can autonomously spot and respond to known and unknown in progress threats within seconds across the entire organization, including cloud, apps, email, endpoint, network and operational technology (OT). Darktrace, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021, employs over 2,300 people around the world and protects over 9,400 customers globally from advanced cyber threats. To learn more, visit https://darktrace.com/ .

