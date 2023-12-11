Darling Ingredients Again Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies List

News provided by

Darling Ingredients Inc.

11 Dec, 2023, 16:17 ET

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies of 2024, ranking #129 of 600 companies headquartered in the United States and #13 of 48 companies within the Consumer Goods industry, as assessed by Newsweek and Statista Inc. The company consistently improved its ranking in recent years, moving up the list by more than 60 spots, compared to #191 in 2023 and more than 300 spots compared to #433 in 2022. The Newsweek rankings take a holistic view of corporate responsibility, considering all three pillars of ESG: Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance.

"At Darling Ingredients, sustainability is not just a concept, it is the driving force of our business," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. "Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering, and we are continuously exploring innovative ways to maximize resources and contribute toward a more circular economy." 

Darling Ingredients is one of the world's leading practitioners of circularity, transforming unused resources from the animal agriculture and food industries into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company creates food ingredients that are used to make gelatin capsules for pills, thickeners for foods and collagen peptides for health and nutrition, and sells ingredients to companies that make animal feed, pet food and fertilizers. Darling Ingredients is also a leading producer of renewable energy, including renewable diesel and biomethane. 

"It is a true honor to be recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies in Newsweek's 2024 rankings," said Suann Guthrie, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Sustainability and Communications. "We transform what others often see as waste into vital products that create value for both our shareholders and the world. This ranking represents our commitment to sustainability, responsible business practices and strong governance." 

Darling Ingredients' commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues starts at the top with its board of directors and senior leadership, and is embedded throughout the organization. The company has committed to setting science-based targets, in line with its long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions from its operations by 2050. Details on Darling Ingredients' ESG commitments are outlined at darlingii.com/sustainability      

About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts
Investors:      Suann Guthrie
                       Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications
                       (469) 214-8202; [email protected]        

Media:            Jillian Fleming
                       Director, Global Communications
                       (972) 541-7115; [email protected]

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

Also from this source

Darling Ingredients' health brand Rousselot receives U.S. Patent for gelatin technology that improves soft gel capsule stability and efficacy

Darling Ingredients' health brand Rousselot receives U.S. Patent for gelatin technology that improves soft gel capsule stability and efficacy

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy,...
Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $125.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for third quarter of 2023, compared to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.