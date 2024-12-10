Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Diamond Green Diesel Receives Approval of Excise Tax Registration

News provided by

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Dec 10, 2024, 08:00 ET

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced that its 50/50 joint venture Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) received approval of its Excise Tax Registration from the Internal Revenue Service. Registration is one of the requirements for a taxpayer to be eligible to claim the Internal Revenue Code 45Z credit. 

"Obtaining the excise tax registration is the first step in our ability to monetize the 45Z Producer's Tax Credit," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are extremely encouraged by the registration and look forward to guidance concerning 45Z being released in the near future."

Learn more about our renewable diesel and SAF production at DGD at darlingii.com/DGD.

About Darling Ingredients
A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes material from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Media:

Jillian Fleming

Director, Global Communications

(972) 541-7115; [email protected]


Investors:

Suann Guthrie

Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202; [email protected]      

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

