Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Innovative, Real-Time Technology to Improve Used Cooking Oil Management and Recycling, and Reduce Theft

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced the development of DarLinQTM, the company's latest, industry-leading innovation that utilizes advanced sonar and Bluetooth technologies to provide continuous, accurate oil-level monitoring of used cooking oil (UCO) storage containers via custom, automated equipment to enhance operational efficiency and security. DarLinQ's advanced technology provides numerous safety, security and environmental benefits, including more efficient fleet operation and increased oil capture capabilities.

"Our patented technology is a game-changer in UCO collection and recycling, and showcases our ongoing commitment to driving industry advancements to deliver value to our customers," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "No other UCO collection company can provide this level of advanced monitoring, seamless data transmission and unparalleled accuracy — keeping customers running without interruption and setting a new standard in the industry."

Used cooking oil theft is a major challenge for restaurant owners and the rendering industry, with up to $75 million worth of used cooking oil stolen annually in the United States, according to the National Renderers Association. DarLinQ provides customers, like Raising Cane's, with a robust defense to this theft through real-time theft attempt alerts and exclusive, patented theft prevention features, which have already proven successful through the company's pilot program.

Darling Ingredients, which services more than 200,000 restaurant and kitchen facilities in the U.S. through its DAR PRO Solutions brand, is actively rolling out DarLinQ technology to improve its operations and benefit current and future customers nationwide. For more information about Darling Ingredients' reliable and innovative used-cooking oil collection, storage and recycling services, visit darlingii.com/DarLinQ.

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes material from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

