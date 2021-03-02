Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, "Darling") --

Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income of $44.7 million , or $0.27 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Adjusted net income of $75.3 million , or $0.45 per diluted share, excluding the $30.6 million after-tax restructuring and asset impairment charge related to the shutdown of the company's biodiesel plants in Montreal, Quebec and Butler, Kentucky

, or per diluted share, excluding the after-tax restructuring and asset impairment charge related to the shutdown of the company's biodiesel plants in and Net Sales of $1.0 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $214.5 million

Global Ingredients business record Q4 EBITDA of $146.3 million

Fiscal Year 2020

Net income of $296.8 million , or $1.78 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Adjusted net income of $327.4 million , or $1.96 per diluted share, excluding the $30.6 million after-tax restructuring and asset impairment charge related to the shutdown of the company's biodiesel plants in Montreal, Quebec and Butler, Kentucky

, or per diluted share, excluding the after-tax restructuring and asset impairment charge related to the shutdown of the company's biodiesel plants in and Net Sales of $3.6 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $841.5 million

Global Ingredients business FY 2020 EBITDA of $504.2 million

Diamond Green Diesel sold a record 288 million gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $2.34 EBITDA per gallon

Darling reported net sales of $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared with net sales of $859.4 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended January 2, 2021 was $44.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $242.6 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the restructuring and asset impairment charge related to the shutdown of the company's 2 biodiesel locations, adjusted net income for the three months ended January 2, 2021 was $75.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. The results for the three months ending December 28, 2019 included retroactive blenders tax credit (BTC) for 2018 and all of 2019. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter 2019, excluding the retroactive BTC of 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019, was $50.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.

"Our global ingredients business performed well in the fourth quarter of 2020 generating $146.3 million of EBITDA," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "We made the decision to shutdown operations of our two biodiesel plants due to unfavorable biodiesel industry economics and there are no current plans to resume biodiesel production at these facilities in the future. The closure of the facilities will create additional feedstock for growth of renewable diesel in our DGD Joint Venture."

"DGD met our expectation for 2020 selling 288 million gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $2.34 EBITDA per gallon," Stuewe added. The earnings of DGD have been consistent and steady over the last three years and based on the current environment, we believe that DGD should generate around $2.25 EBITDA per gallon for 2021. Also, we anticipate the startup of the 400 million gallon expansion in Norco, LA to commission in the fourth quarter, potentially adding some capacity to finish out the year," Stuewe added.

The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 1.90x at the end of the year. The company reduced its Term Loan B outstanding balance by $195 million during 2020. Capital expenditures totaled approximately $280 million for all of 2020, down $79 million from 2019, which was due to the company initiating a temporary reduction in non-essential capital expenditures in 2020.

For the 2020 fiscal year, Darling reported net sales of $3.6 billion, as compared with net sales of $3.4 billion for 2019. Net Income attributable to Darling for 2020 was $296.8 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $312.6 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, for 2019. Excluding the restructuring and asset impairment charge related to the shutdown of the company's two biodiesel locations, adjusted net income for 2020 was $327.4 million, or $1.96 per diluted share. Excluding the retroactive BTC related to 2018, adjusted net income for fiscal 2019 was $226.0 million, or $1.34 per diluted share.

As of January 2, 2021, Darling had $81.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $893.9 million available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding at the end of the fiscal year was $1.5 billion.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $214.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $193.3 million for the same period in 2019, excluding retroactive BTCs recorded in the 2019 fourth quarter. For the 2020 fiscal year, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $841.5 million, compared to $739.7 million for fiscal year 2019, excluding the 2018 retroactive BTC.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)

Three Months Ended January 2, 2021 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 572,764 $ 344,631 $ 102,444 $ - $ 1,019,839 Cost of sales and operating expenses 426,593 268,348 76,251 - 771,192 Gross Margin $ 146,171 $ 76,283 $ 26,193 $ - $ 248,647











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets (274) 512 (22) - 216 Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,289 26,000 5,369 14,459 102,117 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - - 38,167 - 38,167 Depreciation and amortization 61,219 22,827 9,513 2,908 96,467 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 62,684 - 62,684 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 28,937 $ 26,944 $ 35,850 $ (17,367) $ 74,364 Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 726 $ - $ - $ - $ 726 Segment Income/(loss) $ 29,663 $ 26,944 $ 35,850 $ (17,367) $ 75,090











Segment EBITDA $ 90,156 $ 49,771 $ 20,846 $ (14,459) $ 146,314 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 68,171 $ - $ 68,171 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 90,156 $ 49,771 $ 89,017 $ (14,459) $ 214,485











Three Months Ended December 28, 2019 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 490,317 $ 288,619 $ 80,492 $ - $ 859,428 Cost of sales and operating expenses 375,990 221,527 43,016 - 640,533 Gross Margin $ 114,327 $ 67,092 $ 37,476 $ - $ 218,895











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets (377) 343 297 - 263 Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,872 29,234 2,179 19,669 108,954 Depreciation and amortization 55,185 20,556 7,891 2,821 86,453 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 270,062 - 270,062 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 1,647 $ 16,959 $ 297,171 $ (22,490) $ 293,287 Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 1,515 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,515 Segment income/(loss) $ 3,162 $ 16,959 $ 297,171 $ (22,490) $ 294,802











Segment EBITDA $ 56,832 $ 37,515 $ 35,000 $ (19,669) $ 109,678 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 276,146 $ - $ 276,146 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 56,832 $ 37,515 $ 311,146 $ (19,669) $ 385,824























Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 2,072,104 $ 1,185,701 $ 314,118 $ - $ 3,571,923 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,544,524 920,682 223,609 - 2,688,815 Gross Margin $ 527,580 $ 265,019 $ 90,509 $ - $ 883,108











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 19 482 (75) - 426 Selling, general and administrative expenses 209,748 97,406 16,014 55,328 378,496 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - - 38,167 - 38,167 Depreciation and amortization 221,187 83,752 34,218 11,021 350,178 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 315,095 - 315,095 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 96,626 $ 83,379 $ 317,280 $ (66,349) $ 430,936 Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 3,193 $ - $ - $ - $ 3,193 Segment income/(loss) $ 99,819 $ 83,379 $ 317,280 $ (66,349) $ 434,129











Segment EBITDA $ 317,813 $ 167,131 $ 74,570 $ (55,328) $ 504,186 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 337,348 $ - $ 337,348 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 317,813 $ 167,131 $ 411,918 $ (55,328) $ 841,534











Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 1,970,561 $ 1,119,085 $ 274,259 $ - $ 3,363,905 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,519,596 864,618 204,871 - 2,589,085 Gross Margin $ 450,965 $ 254,467 $ 69,388 $ - $ 774,820











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets (7,720) (13,175) 313 - (20,582) Selling, general and administrative expenses 200,487 97,363 2,762 57,911 358,523 Depreciation and amortization 203,456 79,671 31,946 10,437 325,510 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 364,452 - 364,452 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 54,742 $ 90,608 $ 398,819 $ (68,348) $ 475,821 Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 428 $ - $ - $ - $ 428 Segment income/(loss) $ 55,170 $ 90,608 $ 398,819 $ (68,348) $ 476,249











Segment EBITDA $ 258,198 $ 170,279 $ 66,313 $ (57,911) $ 436,879 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 389,416 $ - 389,416 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 258,198 $ 170,279 $ 455,729 $ (57,911) $ 826,295

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019 (in thousands)













January 2,

December 28,



2021

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,617

$ 72,935

Restricted cash 103

110

Accounts receivable, net 405,387

406,338

Inventories 405,922

362,957

Prepaid expenses 47,793

46,599

Income taxes refundable 3,883

3,317

Other current assets 42,289

25,032

Total current assets 986,994

917,288 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,863,814

1,802,411 Intangible assets, net 473,680

526,394 Goodwill 1,260,240

1,223,291 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 804,682

689,354 Operating lease right-of-use assets 146,563

124,726 Other assets 60,682

47,400 Deferred income taxes 16,676

14,394

$ 5,613,331

$ 5,345,258 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt $ 27,538

$ 90,996

Accounts payable, principally trade 255,340

239,252

Income taxes payable 17,497

8,895

Current operating lease liabilities 39,459

37,805

Accrued expenses 335,471

311,391

Total current liabilities 675,305

688,339 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,480,531

1,558,429 Long-term operating lease liabilities 109,707

91,424 Other noncurrent liabilities 117,371

115,785 Deferred income taxes 276,208

247,931

Total liabilities 2,659,122

2,701,908 Commitments and contingencies





Total Darling's stockholders' equity 2,891,909

2,565,819 Noncontrolling interests 62,300

77,531

Total stockholders' equity $ 2,954,209

$ 2,643,350



$ 5,613,331

$ 5,345,258

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended



(unaudited)

$ Change













$ Change



January 2,

December 28,

Favorable





January 2,

December 28,

Favorable



2021

2019

(Unfavorable)





2021

2019

(Unfavorable) Net sales $ 1,019,839

$ 859,428

$ 160,411





$ 3,571,923

$ 3,363,905

$ 208,018 Costs and expenses:



























Cost of sales and operating expenses 771,192

640,533

(130,659)





2,688,815

2,589,085

(99,730)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets 216

263

47





426

(20,582)

(21,008)

Selling, general and administrative expenses 102,117

108,954

6,837





378,496

358,523

(19,973)

Restructuring and asset impairment charges 38,167

-

(38,167)





38,167

-

(38,167)

Depreciation and amortization 96,467

86,453

(10,014)





350,178

325,510

(24,668) Total costs and expenses 1,008,159

836,203

(171,956)





3,456,082

3,252,536

(203,546)

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 62,684

270,062

(207,378)





315,095

364,452

(49,357) Operating income 74,364

293,287

(218,923)





430,936

475,821

(44,885) Other expense:



























Interest expense (16,883)

(18,586)

1,703





(72,686)

(78,674)

5,988

Debt extinguishment costs -

-

-





-

(12,126)

12,126

Foreign currency loss (1,581)

(657)

(924)





(2,290)

(1,311)

(979)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries -

2,967

(2,967)









2,967

(2,967)

Other income (expense), net (256)

487

(743)





(5,534)

(6,671)

1,137 Total other expense (18,720)

(15,789)

(2,931)





(80,510)

(95,815)

15,305 Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 726

1,515

(789)





3,193

428

2,765 Income from operations before income taxes 56,370

279,013

(222,643)





353,619

380,434

(26,815) Income tax expense 10,231

35,567

25,336





53,289

59,467

6,178 Net income 46,139

243,446

(197,307)





300,330

320,967

(20,637) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,394)

(837)

(557)





(3,511)

(8,367)

4,856 Net income attributable to Darling $ 44,745

$ 242,609

$ (197,864)





$ 296,819

$ 312,600

$ (15,781)





























Basic income per share: $ 0.28

$ 1.48

$ (1.20)





$ 1.83

$ 1.90

$ (0.07) Diluted income per share: $ 0.27

$ 1.44

$ (1.17)





$ 1.78

$ 1.86

$ (0.08)





























Number of diluted common shares: 167,920

168,152









167,208

168,378





Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Periods Ended January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019 (in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended







Jan 2,

Dec 28, Cash flows from operating activities: 2021

2019

Net income $ 300,330

$ 320,967

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 350,178

325,510



Deferred income taxes 15,814

20,530



Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 426

(20,582)



Gain on disposal of subsidiaries -

(2,967)



Asset impairment 37,802







Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlement (293)

(6,600)



Increase (decrease) in long-term pension liability (6,555)

1,831



Stock-based compensation expense 23,222

21,007



Debt extinguishment costs -

12,126



Write-off deferred loan costs 3,052

270



Deferred loan cost amortization 5,357

5,846



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries (318,288)

(364,880)



Distributions of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries 207,328

69,213



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:









Accounts receivable 22,362

(26,086)



Income taxes refundable/payable 4,200

9,542



Inventories and prepaid expenses (18,666)

(39,111)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,200

32,436



Other (12,818)

3,569





Net cash provided by operating activities 624,651

362,621 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (280,115)

(359,498)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (29,793)

(1,431)

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries -

(2,000)

Proceeds from sale of investment in subsidiaries -

3,671

Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 2,797

18,235

Proceeds from insurance settlement 293

6,600

Payments related to routes and other intangibles (3,810)

(3,651)





Net cash used in investing activities (310,628)

(338,074) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt 34,569

517,606

Payments on long-term debt (232,726)

(581,163)

Borrowings from revolving credit facility 495,691

469,227

Payments on revolving credit facility (480,604)

(461,669)

Net cash overdraft financing (37,692)

38,367

Deferred loan costs (4,292)

(7,027)

Issuance of common stock 67

39

Repurchase of common stock (55,044)

(19,260)

Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (11,918)

(4,472)

Acquisition of noncontrolling interest (8,784)

-

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (6,253)

(6,533)





Net cash used in financing activities (306,986)

(54,885) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows 1,638

(3,986) Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,675

(34,324) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 73,045

107,369 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 81,720

$ 73,045 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Accrued capital expenditures $ (4,967)

$ 6,714

Cash paid during the period for:









Interest, net of capitalized interest $ 66,216

$ 79,132



Income taxes, net of refunds $ 36,779

$ 29,778

Non-cash operating activities:









Operating lease right of use obtained in exchange for new lease liabilities $ 58,052

$ 40,596

Non-cash financing activities:









Debt issued for service contract assets $ 8,123

$ 25

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands)

















December 31,

December 31,





2020

2019 Assets:









Total current assets $ 383,557

$ 668,026

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,238,726

713,489

Other assets 36,082

30,710



Total assets $ 1,658,365

$ 1,412,225











Liabilities and members' equity:







Total current portion of long term debt $ 517

$ 341

Total other current liabilities 99,787

75,802

Total long term debt 8,705

8,742

Total other long term liabilities 3,758

4,422

Total members' equity 1,545,598

1,322,918



Total liabilities and members' equity $ 1,658,365

$ 1,412,225

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Operating Financial Results For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands)





























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





(unaudited)

$ Change











$ Change





December 31,

December 31,

Favorable



December 31,

December 31,

Favorable Revenues: 2020

2019

(Unfavorable)



2020

2019

(Unfavorable)

Operating revenues $ 266,760

$ 357,857

$ (91,097)



$ 1,267,477

$ 1,217,504

$ 49,973 Expenses:

























Total costs and expenses less depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 130,417

(194,437)

(324,854)



592,781

438,672

(154,109)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 11,222

12,193

971



44,882

50,767

5,885 Total costs and expenses 141,639

(182,244)

(323,883)



637,663

489,439

(148,224)

Operating income 125,121

540,101

(414,980)



629,814

728,065

(98,251) Other income 560

340

220



1,636

2,121

(485)



Interest and debt expense, net (313)

(317)

4



(1,260)

(1,282)

22



Net income $ 125,368

$ 540,124

$ (414,756)



$ 630,190

$ 728,904

$ (98,714)

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA January 2,

December 28,



January 2,

December 28, (U.S. dollars in thousands) 2021

2019



2021

2019



















Net income attributable to Darling $ 44,745

$ 242,609



$ 296,819

$ 312,600 Depreciation and amortization 96,467

86,453



350,178

325,510 Interest expense 16,883

18,586



72,686

78,674 Income tax expense 10,231

35,567



53,289

59,467 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 38,167

-



38,167

- Foreign currency loss 1,581

657



2,290

1,311 Other (income) expense, net 256

(487)



5,534

6,671 Debt extinguishment costs -

-



-

12,126 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries -

(2,967)



-

(2,967) Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel (62,684)

(270,062)



(315,095)

(364,452) Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (726)

(1,515)



(3,193)

(428) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,394

837



3,511

8,367

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 146,314

$ 109,678



$ 504,186

$ 436,879 Foreign currency exchange impact (6,826) (1) -



(6,419) (2) -

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 139,488

$ 109,678



$ 497,767

$ 436,879 DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ 68,171

$ 276,146



$ 337,348

$ 389,416



















Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 214,485

$ 385,824



$ 841,534

$ 826,295



(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended January 2, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.19 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, as compared to the average rate for the three months ended December 28, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.11 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75, respectively. (2) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the twelve months ended January 2, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.14 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75, as compared to the average rate for the twelve months ended December 28, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.12 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75, respectively.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com. For more information on Darling's ESG efforts, visit http://www.darlingii.com/csr.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847; international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593. Please refer to access code 10151509. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.

The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through March 10, 2021, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10151509. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at January 2, 2021. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

{This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc. and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," and other words referring to events that may occur in the future. These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), Highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever ("ASF") in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the current COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE, ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues relating to the announced expansion project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward looking statements included in this release or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.}

For More Information, contact:

Jim Stark, Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
5601 MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas 75038
Phone: 972-281-4823

