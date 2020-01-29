Darling Ingredients Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Sunrun to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) will replace Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sunrun Inc. (NASD: RUN) will replace Darling Ingredients in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, February 4. S&P 500 constituent Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is acquiring Liberty Property Trust in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Darling Ingredients develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. Headquartered in Irving, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Agricultural Products Sub-Industry index.

Sunrun engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Electrical Components & Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 4, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Darling Ingredients Consumer Staples Agricultural Products DELETED Liberty Property Trust Real Estate Diversified REITs

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – February 4, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Sunrun Industrials Electrical Components & Equipment DELETED Darling Ingredients Consumer Staples Agricultural Products

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries

IGCC@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices