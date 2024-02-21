Darling Ingredients to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that the company will participate in upcoming meetings with institutional investors and Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats.

Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference , Miami, Fla. – Feb. 29 Fireside chat - 2:15 p.m. ET

, – Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference , Orlando, Fla. - March 4 Fireside chat – 8:05 a.m. ET

, - Piper Sandler Annual Energy Conference , Las Vegas, Nev. – March 19 Fireside chat – 2 p.m. PT

Select presentations will be available via webcast. For details, visit the Events section of the company's Investors website.

About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes materials from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates approximately 270 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen) and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

