Darmiyan, Inc. Announces Launch of Groundbreaking BrainSee Platform for Alzheimer's Testing

Darmiyan

Sep 16, 2024, 08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darmiyan, Inc., a pioneer in brain technology, is proud to announce the launch of the BrainSee Platform, integrating the first-of-its-kind FDA-approved BrainSee Test for Alzheimer's disease. This innovative platform is designed to revolutionize how individuals with memory concerns assess and monitor their risk of progression to Alzheimer's dementia within the next five years.

The BrainSee Test, a cornerstone of the BrainSee Platform, departs from traditional Alzheimer's assessments that rely on non-specific biomarkers such as Amyloid or Tau. The test is fully non-invasive and highly accurate, and works by prognosing amnestic mild cognitive impairment (a type of cognitive impairment where memory loss is the predominant symptom). It utilizes advanced AI algorithms to analyze routine clinical brain MRIs and cognitive test results, providing a numerical score between 0 and 100 to indicate a patient's risk level of progression to Alzheimer's dementia within five years. Scores below 50 suggest a low risk, offering reassurance to patients, while scores above 50 denote high risk, guiding doctors and patients towards early treatment options and lifestyle modifications to potentially prevent or delay the onset of dementia. Based on the doctor's judgment, the test can be repeated annually or more frequently to monitor the risk and determine which combination of medical treatments and lifestyle modifications has led to a patient's risk profile changing from high-risk to low-risk.

"Our mission has always been to provide cutting-edge technologies to advance and enhance cognitive health, which is arguably the most crucial aspect of a person's health," said Dr. Padideh Kamali-Zare, Founding CEO of Darmiyan, Inc. "With the BrainSee Platform, we are excited to offer a comprehensive infrastructure that, in addition to administering BrainSee Test, supports remote doctor visits and consultations, comprehensive cognitive assessments, MRI prescriptions, and follow-ups—all covered under Medicare with just a nominal out-of-pocket booking fee."

Starting September 16, 2024, the BrainSee Platform will be available across the United States. Patients or their family members can simply visit brainsee.ai/patients to book their initial appointment with a certified BrainSee doctor in their State, who will facilitate the necessary tests through the nearest imaging centers and the BrainSee platform.

For more information, visit brainsee.ai

About Darmiyan: Darmiyan, Inc. was founded with the vision to leverage technological advancements to enhance cognitive health and prevent cognitive decline through diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy. By integrating cutting-edge AI with proprietary neuroscience technology, Darmiyan stands at the forefront of Alzheimer's diagnostics and patient care solutions.

SOURCE Darmiyan

