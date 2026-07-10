Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Idina Menzel Join National Billboard Campaign To Champion Brighter Futures For America's Kids

Clear Channel Outdoor, National Summer Learning Association, The Felix Organization, and A BroaderWay Foundation Collaborate on Star-Powered Campaign Launching During National Summer Learning Week

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, millions of children across the country miss out on enriching summer experiences that help them learn, grow, and prepare for the school year ahead. To help close that opportunity gap, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) and the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA), the nation's only organization dedicated exclusively to summer learning for children, have partnered with The Felix Organization and A BroaderWay Foundation to launch a nationwide digital billboard campaign encouraging Americans to invest in the future of kids through the transformative power of summer.

Idina Menzel, A BroaderWay Foundation Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, The Felix Organization

Featured in the campaign as NSLA supporters are award-winning Broadway star Idina Menzel and hip-hop legend Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, who are lending their voices to raise awareness of the importance of summer learning and to inspire support for opportunities that help young people thrive.

Anchored by the message "Invest in Summer. Change Their Future," the campaign will appear across CCO's digital billboards nationwide, directing audiences to SummerKids.org, where they can donate to support NSLA's work connecting children and families with affordable summer enrichment programs and youth development resources in their communities. Launching during National Summer Learning Week (July 6–10), an annual celebration that highlights the importance of keeping kids learning, engaged, and thriving all summer long, the campaign will run throughout the summer season.

McDaniels co-founded The Felix Organization in 2006 with Emmy Award-winning casting director Sheila Jaffe to provide children in foster care with new experiences and year-round enrichment opportunities. Menzel founded A BroaderWay Foundation in 2010 alongside artists, activists, and social workers to empower NY youth through the arts. Together, the two organizations have collaborated on summer programming rooted in a shared belief that every young person deserves access to a meaningful summer experience.

The demand for accessible summer programs continues to grow. According to a recent America After 3PM report, parents of 24.6 million children want a structured summer experience for their kids, yet 12.6 million of them are missing out, primarily due to cost. For kids who do participate, research consistently shows that high-quality summer programs improve academic skills, strengthen social-emotional development, and build the confidence and connections that shape a child's future.

This campaign is a call to action to help ensure every child in the U.S., regardless of background, income, or zip code, has access to a high-quality summer program.

"Growing up, I learned that sometimes all it takes is one person, one opportunity, or one summer experience to change the direction of a young person's life," said Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, co-founder of The Felix Organization. "Every child deserves the chance to discover who they are, build confidence, and dream bigger than their circumstances. That's why I'm proud to support this campaign and the National Summer Learning Association. When we invest in kids today, we're helping create stronger communities and brighter futures for all of us."

"I've always been known to have a big voice, but finding my inner voice took a lot longer. That's part of why my best friend from college and I started A BroaderWay fifteen years ago," said Idina Menzel, founder of A BroaderWay Foundation. "Summer camp was one of the most transformative experiences of my childhood, and we wanted to create that same sense of belonging, confidence, and joy for young people in New York City by combining performing arts education with the everyday magic of being a camper — up in the country, outside the fast pace of the city. Through song, dance, spoken word, and whatever form their creativity takes, we give them the freedom to play, explore, and tell their own original stories. These experiences, the friendships, and the growth stay with them long after the summer ends. We're proud to partner on this billboard campaign, advancing our shared commitment to ensuring every child has access to a safe, enriching, and inspiring summer. And perhaps, somewhere in that summer, a moment when they too find their unique voice."

"Summer should be a season of possibility for every child," said Aaron P. Dworkin, CEO of the National Summer Learning Association. "We're incredibly grateful to Clear Channel Outdoor, Idina Menzel and A Broader Way Foundation, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, and The Felix Organization for joining us in this national effort to shine a spotlight on the life-changing impact summer learning programs can have on kid's lives. Together, we're sending a powerful message: when we provide high-quality summer opportunities for all kids, we provide brighter futures for all children and communities. We invite everyone to join us by visiting and supporting SummerKids.org."

"Summer is a pivotal time in children's lives and a season of potential that too many kids never get to fully experience," said Dan Levi, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Clear Channel Outdoor and NSLA Board Member. "Through our longstanding partnership with NSLA, we've seen the difference that visibility and awareness can make in connecting families to the summer learning resources their children need. I'm so appreciative that Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels and Idina Menzel have graciously agreed to partner with CCO and NSLA to help more kids stay engaged and creative throughout the summer. Through this nationwide collaboration, we provide a powerful reminder of what's possible when influential leaders and mission-driven organizations come together to support young people."

Americans can support summer learning for kids in need by visiting SummerKids.org to make a donation to the National Summer Learning Association. Every contribution helps ensure that more children across America have access to the high-quality summer programs, youth enrichment opportunities, and community connections that keep them safe, growing, and on the path to lifelong success.

About the National Summer Learning Association

The National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) is the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on closing the opportunity gaps by increasing access to high-quality summer learning opportunities. NSLA recognizes and disseminates what works in summer learning, develops and delivers community capacity-building offerings and convenes and empowers key actors to embrace summer learning as a solution for equity and excellence in education. For more information, visit www.summerlearning.org.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using the medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor