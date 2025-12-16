DARRYL SIRY JOINS PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), a leading national provider of insurance, risk management, employee benefits, and personal insurance, has appointed Darryl Siry as Chief Operating Officer. This strategic move strengthens Patriot's executive leadership team as the company continues to expand its national footprint and accelerate operational transformation.

Siry brings more than 25 years of experience leading technology, operations, and growth initiatives across the insurance and fintech sectors. Most recently, Siry served as Chief Operating Officer of Cover Whale, a digital trucking MGA, where he led an operational transformation rebuilding its technology platform from the ground up, while driving service performance to best-in-class levels. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President & Global Chief Technology Officer at SiriusPoint and Chief Technology & Operations Officer at ProSight Specialty Insurance.

"Darryl brings a rare combination of industry expertise, operational discipline, and technology leadership that aligns perfectly with Patriot's long-term strategy," said John Galaviz, President of Patriot. "His experience modernizing complex platforms and building scalable operations will help us enhance our service model and continue delivering exceptional value to our agencies and clients."

As COO, Siry will partner closely with Patriot's executive team, regional leadership, and agency stakeholders to drive enterprise-wide operational excellence, accelerate technology enablement, and support Patriot's continued growth.

"I am excited to join Patriot at such a pivotal moment in its evolution," said Siry. "Patriot has built an impressive nationwide company powered by strong agency partners, and I look forward to helping accelerate operational capabilities that support scalable, sustainable growth."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 25th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 2,100 employees operating in over 100 locations across 29 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

