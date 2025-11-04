JM BRASSILL GROUP JOINS PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES TO EXPAND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND CONSULTING CAPABILITIES IN NEW YORK

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), a leading national provider of insurance, risk management, employee benefits, and personal insurance, is pleased to announce its partnership with JM Brassill Group, an established New York–based employee benefits advisory and consulting firm. This strategic partnership strengthens Patriot's position in the employee benefits space and enhances the breadth of services available to our clients.

Founded in Melville, NY, JM Brassill Group is a highly specialized agency dedicated to employee benefits and risk transfer solutions. The firm delivers a full spectrum of services, including employee benefits consulting, executive and individual benefits planning, retirement strategies, and HR and compliance support. These offerings are strengthened by advanced technology platforms, including data analytics for cost and utilization insights, learning management systems for compliance and employee education, and benefit portals that simplify enrollment and enhance the employee experience. Through this partnership, the firm will deliver an even stronger value proposition to its clients, combining the personalized service of a local agency with expanded resources, broader capabilities, and enhanced negotiating strength.

James W. Brassill, Partner & President of JM Brassill Group, commented, "Looking ahead, JM Brassill Group remains committed to driving innovation, advancing client outcomes, and setting new standards of service within the employee benefits space. This partnership enables us to expand our impact while ensuring that our clients benefit from the enhanced resources and capabilities that Patriot brings as a national agency. We are confident that our shared values and focus on client success will make this a rewarding journey."

Steve Carroll, Chief Acquisition Officer at Patriot, added, "We're thrilled to welcome the JM Brassill Group team to our organization. From our earliest conversations, it was clear that their passion for serving clients and doing the right thing deeply aligns with who we are. This partnership isn't just about expanding our capabilities — it's about coming together around a shared purpose: helping people, businesses, and communities thrive through smarter, people-first benefits solutions."

