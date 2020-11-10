Dartmouth Selects FirstLight for Campus-wide Connectivity

A member of the Ivy League established in 1769, Dartmouth is a fusion of a renowned liberal arts college and a robust research university where "students and faculty partner to take on the world's greatest challenges." It consistently ranks among one of the world's finest academic institutions by Forbes , U.S. News and World Report , and the Princeton Review .

Dartmouth selected FirstLight because of its low-latency fiber connectivity, its local presence in the region, and its ability to seamlessly connect to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

"Dartmouth is renowned for its engineering, biomedical science, and information technology - all disciplines that require intensive online collaboration and research," explained Felix Windt, Senior Director of Network Services at Dartmouth. "Low-latency connectivity for an institution like Dartmouth is an absolute necessity to support our mission and provides students with accessibility to global research and the latest advancements in their fields, particularly in an era of remote learning."

FirstLight is an Amazon AWS Partner, a global partner program designation for technology and consulting businesses that leverage AWS to build solutions and services for their customers. AWS Partners need to meet specific criteria, gain favorable customer reviews, and successfully complete technical training to earn this designation.

"We needed a reliable fiber provider that could grow with us, and we found one in FirstLight," added Windt. "We do a significant amount of computing and backup using the AWS cloud, and FirstLight's connectivity to AWS is a valuable asset to us."

"Dartmouth is at the forefront of the modern research and academic excellence that benefits people globally," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "That important work requires a network with the stability, redundancy, security, and speed that FirstLight offers. We're proud that our network serves as the foundation upon which new scientific, medical, and business innovations occur."

