DartPoints Joins Nutanix Elevate Partner Program to Deliver Advanced Private Cloud Solutions for Enterprise Workloads

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints, a leading provider of colocation, cloud, and interconnection services, today announced its acceptance into the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program. This designation recognizes DartPoints' advanced technical capabilities and dedication to delivering secure, high-performance private cloud environments for enterprise applications, including compliance-sensitive systems and AI infrastructure.

As a Nutanix Elevate Service Provider, DartPoints now offers fully managed, single-tenant private cloud solutions built on Nutanix's enterprise-grade hyperconverged infrastructure. Hosted across DartPoints' strategically located data centers, these solutions provide the scalability, control, and resiliency organizations require to support hybrid and multi-cloud strategies while meeting stringent regulatory demands.

"DartPoints stands out as a provider that not only delivers robust private cloud solutions but also owns the infrastructure that can help enhance reliability," said Christian Goffi, Vice President of North American Channel Sales at Nutanix. "DartPoints' commitment to expanding its cloud portfolio, introducing innovative consumption models, and serving enterprise clients across the South and Central U.S. aligns with the vision of the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program. We're proud to support DartPoints as they bring next-generation hybrid cloud experiences to market."

The DartPoints private cloud solution delivers a unified management experience through the Nutanix Prism Central multi-cluster manager, enabling visibility and control across compute, storage, and networking from a single interface. Integrated into this offering is the Nutanix Flow solution, which adds built-in microsegmentation and advanced network security capabilities. Together, these tools support enterprise-grade infrastructure operations while meeting compliance requirements such as HIPAA, SOC 1/2/3, PCI-DSS, HITECH, and CSA. This combination is particularly valuable for organizations in regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, and government.

Key benefits for customers include:

Dedicated, fully managed private cloud environments supported by DartPoints engineers

Advanced security and compliance features through Nutanix Flow

On-demand scalability to accommodate unpredictable or expanding workloads

Simplified workload migration with Nutanix specific onboarding and operational support

High availability and geographic diversity with redundant infrastructure across DartPoints' owned data centers

Looking ahead, DartPoints is preparing for a 2026 expansion of its Nutanix powered services to include multi-tenant private cloud, high-performance computing, and infrastructure models designed for private GenAI workloads and container orchestration. These developments will offer enterprise customers new options for secure, consumption-based private infrastructure.

"Our partnership with Nutanix enables us to deliver highly scalable, secure, and fully managed private cloud environments built for today's most demanding enterprise use cases, from compliance-heavy industries to AI-driven innovation," said Brad Alexander, Chief Technology Officer at DartPoints. "DartPoints is redefining what modern infrastructure looks like for organizations that need control, performance, and flexibility beyond what hyperscalers can offer."

DartPoints continues to deliver on its mission as a full-scale infrastructure platform provider, bringing hyperscale-grade capabilities to markets that demand performance, proximity, and personalized support. With a growing cloud portfolio and a foundation rooted in ownership, reliability, and engineering expertise, DartPoints is helping enterprises move faster, smarter, and more securely.

About DartPoints

DartPoints is a leading provider of high-performance enterprise colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, enabling advanced workloads including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing. Listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., DartPoints empowers businesses with enterprise-grade infrastructure, operational resilience, and low-latency connectivity. Learn more at www.dartpoints.com .

