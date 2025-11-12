DartPoints Expands Greenville Data Center to 12.5 MW to Support Enterprise and Edge Growth

$125 Million Expansion Adds 88,000 Square Feet of High-Density Capacity for AI and Critical IT Power Needs

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints, a leading regional provider of colocation, cloud and interconnection solutions, today announced a $125 million expansion of its Greenville County, South Carolina data center. The project increases total capacity from 2.5 MW to 12.5 MW, adding 88,000 square feet of high-density space engineered for AI, enterprise and edge applications.

The investment will create 10 new high-tech jobs and underscores DartPoints' commitment to strengthening South Carolina's digital infrastructure and workforce development. The expansion, announced in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Commerce, reflects the state's focus on attracting technology-driven growth and investment.

The expansion reflects DartPoints' long-term commitment to the Southeast as demand for Critical IT Power accelerates among upmarket enterprises, cloud providers and digital service operators. The Greenville facility will feature flexible suite configurations and cooling systems capable of supporting densities up to 120 kilowatts per cabinet, designed to serve a broad mix of high-performance workloads.

"This project builds on DartPoints' collaboration with state and local partners to expand access to Critical IT Power in high-growth regions," said Scott Willis, president and CEO of DartPoints. "Greenville has been a part of our platform for nearly two decades. Expanding our Critical IT Power in this market strengthens the local technology ecosystem while giving customers the performance, efficiency and reliability they need closer to where their data lives."

"DartPoints' growth in Greenville shows how innovation and infrastructure investment go hand in hand," said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. "This project reinforces South Carolina's position as a destination for technology-driven business and demonstrates how our state can support advanced digital operations with the power, talent and collaboration they require to thrive."

The Greenville expansion will deliver critical infrastructure for regional enterprises and universities that rely on high-performance computing, research, and analytics to drive AI innovation. As part of DartPoints' multi-market growth initiative with NOVA Infrastructure, the project expands access to scalable, sustainable capacity across the Southeast and Midwest. Each facility is purpose-built to meet rising power and cooling demands from modern applications, helping organizations operate with greater speed, efficiency, and resilience closer to where their data is created.

"South Carolina has the business environment and infrastructure to support long-term digital growth," added Willis. "This project will expand access to high-performance infrastructure in one of the country's fastest-growing regions and deliver measurable value to the community for years to come."

Construction is underway, and operations are expected to begin in July 2027. Individuals interested in joining DartPoints' growing team can learn more at www.dartpoints.com/careers .

About DartPoints

DartPoints is a leading provider of high-performance enterprise colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, enabling advanced workloads including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing. Listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., DartPoints empowers businesses with enterprise-grade infrastructure, operational resilience, and low-latency connectivity. Learn more at www.dartpoints.com .

About NOVA Infrastructure

Founded in 2018, NOVA ( http://www.novainfra.com ) is a value-added, middle market infrastructure investment firm focused on North America. NOVA seeks to make investments that pair the downside protection features of the infrastructure asset class with operationally focused, value-added upside strategies. NOVA targets investments in environmental services, transportation, energy/energy transition, and digital sectors.

