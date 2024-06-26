Darwin CX Broadens Global Reach via Strategic Partnership with dsb

TORONTO, NECKARSULM, Germany and NORTHAMPTON, UK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwin CX and dsb deepen their alliance as Darwin CX becomes a shareholder of dsb. The Canadian company's investment in dsb expands Darwin CX into the UK and European market and dsb becomes part of the pioneering Darwin CX family. The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Darwin CX and dsb, both leading providers of SaaS solutions and services for publishers.

Darwin CX and dsb executives (from left to right): Michael Smith (Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Darwin CX), Alexander Münch (COO, dsb), Ulrich Beck (CEO, Beck Group), Liam Lynch (CEO, Darwin CX) and Olaf Bendt (CEO, dsb) - Photo: Hanna Lauterjung-Basler

The most remarkable aspect of this union is the parallel trajectories of these formidable companies prior to the partnership. Darwin CX and dsb's fly ecosystem both launched in 2018 with the common goal of modernizing the publishing industry, which had become heavily reliant on outdated practices and legacy systems. Each company was on an independent mission to create an ecosystem of tools and solutions that would allow publishers to thrive in a fast-paced, data-driven, digital-first marketplace.

Best practices from North America meet European recipes for success

"While Darwin CX developed a platform for the needs of a North American publishing audience, the dsb fly ecosystem offers its European customers a variety of tools to increase acquisition, maximize customer lifetime value and reduce costs and effort," explains Liam Lynch, CEO of Darwin CX.

Broader range of resources and features

Darwin CX and dsb are process experts in the publishing environment. "We know the industry's workflows inside out and have the same vision. Now, as subscription professionals, we are joining forces and offering our customers scalable solutions that enable them to tap into new revenue streams in a dynamic market," emphasizes Olaf Bendt, CEO of the dsb Group. "Our customers benefit from an even broader range of resources and features."

Next generation sales and marketing solutions

Publishers are battling dwindling attention spans and declining engagement. dsb and Darwin CX offer the publishing industry new, powerful tools for even more accurate content offers, prices and subscription conditions. All of this is based on data-driven, AI-supported personalization, which offers publishers new insights into their customers' engagement and launches targeted measures to increase loyalty.

Prioritizing business continuity

"To meet the growing needs of our customers, dsb will expand their fly back-end infrastructure while integrating some of Darwin CX's key marketing and data management tools. Of course, business continuity will be maintained for both our European and North American clients. We will offer our clients the best of both worlds without disrupting their day-to-day business," emphasizes Alex Münch, COO at dsb Group.

Solutions for digital and printed content

Darwin CX and dsb are united by a focus on maximizing recurring revenue, seamless integration of online and offline solutions, and a fundamental belief in customer centricity. "The DNA of both companies is the publishing industry. That's why, together with dsb, we are focusing on customized solutions for printed and digital Content", stresses Michael Smith, Darwin CX Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX is a transformative SaaS and services platform at the leading edge of the subscription and membership economies. Founded in Toronto, Canada, Darwin CX assists brands accelerate acquisition and retention—and increase loyalty—through innovative and customized check-out pages, targeted audience offerings, real-time A/B testing and best-in-class analytics, paywall and customer data platform (CDP). The Darwin CX platform enables clients to have complete freedom and control over customer data in order to tailor the best possible customer experiences. Over 140 well-known publishers and more than 300 brands in the USA, Canada and Australia rely on Darwin CX for their data and subscription management needs. Led by CEO, Liam Lynch, CTO, Michael Smith, COO, Cat Kiernan and President, Cary Zel, Darwin CX is backed by a group of growth equity investors with a common theme of disrupting industries and driving digital innovation including First Ascent Ventures, New Era Capital Partners and Felicitas Global Partners.

About dsb

With dsb fly, the dsb group develops and operates Europe's leading subscription ecosystem for the publishing industry. Key players in the media industry have been relying on dsb's holistic and customer-centric monetization solutions for over 50 years. Whether lifestyle products, seminars, events, digital or print titles - the dsb fly ecosystem offers media companies a customized 360-degree customer view of print and digital consumption. This all-round view is the basis for highly individualized worlds of experience and high customer loyalty. dsb fly manages customer relationships along the entire customer life cycle and maximizes subscription retention and sales with accurate subscription offers and highly individualized worlds of experience.

