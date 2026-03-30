DAS Health Appoints Lee Horner as Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAS Health, a leading provider of healthcare IT, managed services, and business solutions for healthcare and senior care organizations, announced the appointment of Lee Horner as Chief Executive Officer.

Horner brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in healthcare software and services across complex healthcare delivery environments. Throughout his career, he has guided high‑growth healthcare technology companies through strategic transformation, product innovation, and operational scaling—building a strong reputation for visionary leadership and disciplined execution. As CEO, Horner will leverage this proven healthcare leadership experience to advance DAS Health's mission, helping the organization further strengthen its technology‑enabled services and expand its position as the leading healthcare managed service provider (MSP) and trusted partner to providers across North America.

"DAS Health has earned a strong reputation for helping healthcare organizations navigate complexity and improve outcomes through technology and services," said Horner. "I'm thrilled to join this talented team and build on that momentum. Together, we will continue to innovate, expand our capabilities, and create meaningful impact for the organizations we serve."

DAS Health remains deeply committed to empowering healthcare providers through ongoing investment in technology, talent, and service capabilities—helping clients navigate growing operational, regulatory, and cybersecurity challenges while enhancing efficiency and improving care delivery. Horner's appointment marks an exciting next chapter for DAS Health as the company continues to innovate, scale, and expand its impact across the healthcare landscape.

About DAS Health

DAS Health is a leading provider of healthcare IT and business solutions to independent and enterprise physician groups and healthcare systems across North America. Headquartered in Tampa, FL with regional offices in 15 US states and Canada, and an employee presence in 6 Canadian provinces and over 35 US states, DAS delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, value-based care, patient engagement, compliance, and practice management solutions impacting over 15 million patients nationwide. For more information, please visit www.dashealth.com.

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SOURCE DAS Health IT