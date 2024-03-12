DAS Solar N-type module has excellent performance in PVEL PQP testing

QUZHOU, China, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAS Solar's N-type bifacial double glass modules have demonstrated exceptional performance in PV Evolution Labs (PVEL)'s Product Quality Program (PQP), a series of rigorous tests conducted by a globally recognized, independent third-party testing laboratory. The PQP tests assess a variety of environmental sensitivities and degradation mechanisms including thermal cycling, damp heat, potential-induced degradation (PID), light-induced degradation (LID), light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LETID), and mechanical stress. DAS Solar's N-type modules excelled in all tests, showcasing their stability and reliability under extreme environmental conditions.

This performance is crucial for the efficiency and longevity of PV plants, as module stability directly impacts their operational performance. Through technological innovation, DAS Solar ensures its modules can withstand a wide range of environmental conditions, enhancing product stability and reliability. The modules performed impressively during 600 thermal cycling stress tests and 2000 hours of Damp Heat testing, proving their resilience in extreme temperatures and humidity.

Furthermore, the modules showed excellent wind resistance in mechanical load tests, ensuring stable power output even under strong wind conditions. This makes them suitable for coastal and high-altitude areas with significant wind forces. The N-type modules also exhibited remarkable heat resistance, light resistance, and long-term stability in PID and LETID tests, underlining DAS Solar's strengths in innovation, material selection, design, and manufacturing.

DAS Solar offers a 15-year material warranty and a 30-year power output warranty, promising higher electricity generation and greater returns over the product's lifecycle. The company's focus on N-type technology development aims to meet the demands of extreme environments, positioning DAS Solar as a leader in N-type technology. The positive outcomes of the PVEL tests affirm DAS Solar's commitment to technological innovation and quality, ensuring its products meet industry standards and exceed global customer expectations.