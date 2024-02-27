Dasani Coates featured at the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's Spring Luncheon on April 9

Funds Benefit Programs and Services that Address Child Abuse and Neglect

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) will hold its annual Spring Luncheon on Tuesday, April 9, and feature a conversation with Dasani Coates, the subject of the Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction book by Andrea Elliott, Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival, and Hope in an American City.

The NYSPCC is dedicated to reducing incidences and impacts of child abuse and neglect through prevention programs that improve the safety of children and intervention programs that help children and families heal. Recognized as a pioneer in the field of child protection, the Society has served more than two million children over the past 149 years.

"We are delighted to invite our supporters, partners and the broader community to join us for a riveting and inspiring afternoon on survival and child welfare at the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's 2024 Spring Luncheon," said Muna Heaven, the NYSPCC's Interim Executive Director.

"The children we work with have been through unthinkable trauma, and we are committed to providing free, best-practice services to these children and their families every day. Our training programs educate thousands of parents, child welfare professionals, school and community organizations on critical issues related to child protection," said Dr. Jacqueline Holloway, the NYSPCC's Interim Director of Special Projects.

Event details include:

  • Event Name: The NYSPCC 2024 Spring Luncheon
  • Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
  • Time: 12-2 PM
  • Location: The Pierre, 2 East 61st Street, New York
  • Website: www.nyspcc.org

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://nyspcc.org/events/2024-spring-luncheon/

About the NYSPCC

The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) is one of the oldest and most highly respected child protective agencies worldwide. Founded in 1874, the NYSPCC helps the most vulnerable children of our community recover from trauma. In addition, the Society strives to prevent child abuse through its work with parents, teachers, children, and foster care agencies. The NYSPCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over two million children and has educated over 53,000 professionals working with children on child abuse and neglect issues. Read more about the NYSPCC at http://www.nyspcc.org/.

SOURCE New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children

