NYSPCC Celebrates Historic Passage of SAFE for Kids Act and NY Child Data Protection Act as Part of Advocate Coalition Group

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) hails the New York Legislature for passing the SAFE for Kids Act and the New York Child Data Protection Act, which address online safety dangers by limiting the use of addictive algorithmic feeds and reducing the commercialization and commodification of children's online data.

The NYSPCC was a key participant in the Keep Kids Safe Online Coalition, which advocated tirelessly for the passage of this critical legislation to help keep children safe online.

Muna Heaven, NYSPCC Legal Counsel advocates for passage of online child safety bills.

"We cannot opt out of child protection, and we are thrilled that the New York State Legislature has made this message clear to the nation," said Muna Heaven, NYSPCC Legal Counsel. "On behalf of the children and parents we serve, it was paramount to remain steadfast in advocating for the passage of these bills. We are delighted that both the Senate and Assembly have taken unprecedented action to protect minors in the digital age from online exploitation. Yet again, New York stands as the majestic candle of the East, lighting the way forward – and the NYSPCC is proud to be a part of it."

The NYSPCC recently conducted a national survey regarding parents' concerns about internet safety for their children. Parents largely agree that technology companies need to do a better job protecting their children from inappropriate online and social media content (76%), and that government needs to hold technology companies more accountable for providing better safeguards (74%). The passage of these online safety bills is vital to safeguarding children on digital platforms.

"There is nothing more important than ensuring the safety of children, which includes safety from the inherent dangers on the internet," said Aysha E. Schomburg, NYSPCC President and CEO. "We are proud to have been partners in the passing of this important legislative package."

As society and technology change and evolve, the NYSPCC will always prioritize the needs of children and families.

About the NYSPCC

Incorporated in 1875, the NYSPCC's mission is to respond to the complex needs of abused and neglected children, and those involved in their care, by developing and providing best-practice counseling, legal, and educational services. The NYSPCC offers court-ordered therapeutic supervised visitation; trauma recovery therapeutic services to help children heal from severe neglect and abuse; crisis debriefing for child welfare staff after a traumatic incident; and child welfare trainings for thousands of parents, professionals, and school and community organizations. The NYSPCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over two million children and has educated over 53,000 professionals working with children on child abuse and neglect issues. Read more about the NYSPCC at http://www.nyspcc.org.

SOURCE New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children