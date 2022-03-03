DASH PARTNERS WITH KEVIN CURRY ON THE FIT COOK X DASH

Store salts, seasonings and spices in an Olivewood Salt Cellar with signature phrase, "Eat Happy and Be Well/ Comer Feliz y Estar Bien." Sizzle and sear to perfection with a 10" Enamelled Carbon Steel Skillet that's stovetop and oven safe to 500-degrees Fahrenheit – no pre-seasoning needed! And, meal prep in a Stainless Steel Lunch Box that's leak proof for on the go and complete with removable silicone insert that acts as a divider and is perfect for sauces, dressings and sides.

"Fitness is a lifelong journey and life is too short to eat boring, bland food just to be healthy! I partnered with Dash because they're grounded in the belief that cooking healthy should be fun and easy," said Kevin Curry, founder of FitMenCook™. "Taking small steps every day to live a healthier life can make a big impact. We both believe in inspiring people to live more balanced lives through cooking at home."

Kevin Curry is the founder of FitMenCook™, the highly popular food blog that inspired millions of people around the world to live healthier, happier and more balanced lives through food. With over 2 million followers around the world, Curry has become one of today's most sought-after personalities in nutrition, health and wellness.

"We could not be more excited to partner with the one and only Kevin Curry on this incredible collection," said Evan Dash, StoreBound Founder and CEO. "We believe cooking healthy does not need to be a chore and should be approachable and fun for everyone. No matter where the new year takes us, we can help inspire everyone to kickstart, or continue their healthy living journey!"

Dash is a housewares brand developed and produced by StoreBound. The brand is committed to creating a healthier lifestyle for everyone through products that allow customers to easily prepare food at home.

About THE FIT COOK™

THE FIT COOK is the product line of FitMenCook™ founder and inspirational foodie, Kevin Curry. Created to support Curry's recipes and fit-foodie tips, THE FIT COOK offers dynamic tools for your kitchen and consumable products packed with flavor. The brand aims to inspire people to live more balanced lives through cooking at home -- which should be fun, healthy and never boring. BOOM!

About Dash

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home. That's what living unprocessed is all about.

About StoreBound

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of our customers worldwide.

