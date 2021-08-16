Dashlane Becomes First Password Manager to Launch Mac Catalyst App

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dashlane released its Mac Catalyst app , becoming the first password manager using the new Apple technology to debut in the Mac App Store. The company also released a new update to its highly rated iOS app, featuring smarter search functionality and a number of UX/UI improvements. These enhancements are part of a significant revamp of Dashlane's iOS navigation that will be part of a progressive rollout, in an effort to provide a better user experience—ultimately helping save time by ensuring access to unique, secure passwords in less clicks.

People rely on Dashlane to autofill passwords, payments, and personal details across the web on any device. By utilizing Apple's latest Catalyst technology, Dashlane now provides a better experience for macOS users on Safari, with instant syncing functionality and integrations with the latest OS enhancements like native autofill. The new Safari experience is enhanced by Dashlane's improved autofill capabilities—its machine learning-powered web analysis engine is now widely available and recognizes form fields 94% faster than before. Additionally, with Universal Purchase now the default for Catalyst apps, it's even easier for Apple users to install Dashlane across all their devices.

Dashlane also released updates to its iOS app following a rewrite last year and ahead of the larger navigation revamp that will be progressively rolling out in beta. Updates available today include:

Smarter search : Results are now ordered by recently searched items to help access passwords, secure notes, and payments more quickly, while improved design and criteria surface more accurate suggestions, dramatically reducing the average number of characters to type.

: Results are now ordered by recently searched items to help access passwords, secure notes, and payments more quickly, while improved design and criteria surface more accurate suggestions, dramatically reducing the average number of characters to type. In-field account creation : Dashlane now detects new accounts created on iOS devices and prompts users to save their passwords within the app, eliminating the need to flip back and forth between Dashlane and the app a user is signing up for.

: Dashlane now detects new accounts created on iOS devices and prompts users to save their passwords within the app, eliminating the need to flip back and forth between Dashlane and the app a user is signing up for. Password History: Save and easily retrieve any password created with the Password Generator tool.

Save and easily retrieve any password created with the Password Generator tool. Enhanced Dark Web Monitoring: Equips users with clearer action items to secure their accounts following any potential breach.

"These changes are all about helping our customers save time by delivering the best possible experience, regardless of what device or browser they are using," said Derek Snyder, Chief Product Officer at Dashlane. "Building the best product possible for every context requires leveraging the latest technology and the capabilities each operating system has to offer. Launching a Catalyst app delivers on this promise, while user experience improvements in the iOS app strengthen our commitment to being the easiest password manager to use."

These Dashlane updates follow the recent launch of its Essentials plan, which offers the most vital features of a password manager at the most affordable price point. With Essentials, users can store, secure, and access passwords and personal information for an unlimited number of accounts across two devices, and get access to the only one-click Password Changer on the market.

To download Dashlane's Mac Catalyst experience or the iOS app, click here from your iPhone or Mac computer. To learn more about Dashlane, visit https://www.dashlane.com/ .

