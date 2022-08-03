Data as a Service Market Report 2022 - 2027: Enterprise Data Syndication Presents Avenues For Expansion

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Data as a Service Market by Enterprise, Industrial, Public, and Government Data Applications and Services 2022 - 2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Select Report Findings:

North America and Western Europe represent the two largest regional markets for DaaS

and represent the two largest regional markets for DaaS IoT DaaS is growing nearly three times as fast as non-IoT DaaS, with much of its streaming data

Structured data market remains greater than unstructured, but the latter will overtake the former

Machine-sourced data is growing twice as fast as non-machine data, largely due to IoT apps and services

Analytics as a Service is the largest opportunity and also one of the fastest-growing segments through 2027

The DaaS market will receive a huge boost in both usage and revenue from edge computing and real-time data analytics

Corporate data syndication will become a major driver of DaaS growth, but data security and privacy challenges will limit the expansion

There is considerable competition in the market, happening at a variety of different levels, with features highly variable between vendors. This causes confusion for the enterprise and causes them to often choose two or more providers. Barriers to enterprise adoption of the DaaS model include security concerns, reliability, regulation, vendor lock-in/interoperability, IT management overhead, and other costs.



However, the reasons for implementing DaaS far outweigh the concerns, especially when it comes to IoT data, which must have flexible and scalable platforms for storage, processing, and distribution. Accordingly, enterprise organizations are five times more likely to implement DaaS for machine-generated IoT data than for static data located in corporate repositories or data lakes. The DaaS market must support both static and dynamic data, but the latter will benefit significantly more, especially as edge computing is implemented and real-time data is available.



Another important opportunity area for DaaS is enterprise data syndication, which is the opportunity for companies of various sizes to syndicate (e.g. share and monetize) their data. This is one of the biggest opportunities for the Data as a Service market as a whole. However, there remain challenges above and beyond the core adoption barriers, which include specific security, privacy, and care of custody concerns.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Business Intelligence and DaaS Integration

The Cloud Enabler DaaS

XaaS Drives DaaS

Constraints

Need for Data Integration

Issues Relating to Data-as-a-Service Integration

Barriers and Challenges to DaaS Adoption

Enterprises Reluctance to Change

Responsibility of Data Security Externalized

Security Concerns

Cyber Attacks

Unclear Agreements

Complexity is a Deterrent

Lack of Cloud Interoperability

Service Provider Resistance to Audits

Viability of Third-party Providers

No Move of Systems and Data is without Cost

Lack of Integration Features in the Public Cloud = Reduced Functionality

Data as a Service Market Segmentation

DaaS by Sector: Public, Business, and Government Data

DaaS by Data Collection Type: IoT Data and Non-IoT Data

DaaS by Data Source Type: Machine Data and Non-machine Data

DaaS by Data Structure Type: Structured Data and Unstructured Data

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Data as a Service Technologies



3.0 Data as a Service Market Advantages, Use Cases, and Framework



4.0 Data as a Service Market



5.0 Data as a Service Strategies



6.0 Data as a Service Applications



7.0 Market Outlook and Future of DaaS



8.0 Data as a Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



9.0 Regional DaaS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



11.0 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

1010data

3i Data Scraping

Accenture PLC

Actifio

Acxiom Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Alteryx Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apaleo Marketplace

Appier.com

AtScale Inc.

Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Clickfox

Column Technologies

comScore Inc.

Continental

Coriolis Technologies

Corporate360

Crunchbase, Inc.

CTERA

Datameer

Datasift Inc.

DataStax Inc

Dawex Systems

DC Frontiers Pte. Ltd.

Dell EMC

Demandbase (Whotoo)

Denodo Technologies

Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Dremio

EMC Corporation

Equifax, Inc.

ESRI, Inc.

Experian plc

Facebook, Inc.

Factiva

Fico

FirstRain, Inc.

GE Predix

getsix group

Gigaspaces

Google Inc.

Guavus Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HG Data Company

Hitachi Data Systems

Hoover's

Hortonworks

IBM Corporation

IHS Inc

Infochimps

Infogix, Inc.,

Informatica Corporation

Information Builders Inc.

Information Resources, Inc

Infosys

Intel

Intuit

Iota Foundation

Ipedo

K2View

KBC global

LexisNexis Group

LinkedIn Corporation

MapR Technologies Inc

MariaDB

MasterCard Advisors

Microsoft Corporation

Mighty AI, Inc.

Mindtree

Mobilewalla

Moody's Corporation

Morningstar, Inc

Nielsen Holdings Plc

Optum, Inc.,

Oracle Corporation

Pentaho

PlaceIQ, Inc.

Protel I/O

Qubole

Quest Software

Rackspace

Red Hat

Salesforce.com

SAP SE

SAS Institute

SiteMinder Exchange

SlamData,

SMARTe Inc.

SnapLogic

Snapshot (On Demand)

Snowflake Computing

Splunk

Talend

Teradata

Terbine

Terracotta

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

The Weather Company, LLC

Thomson Reuters Corp.

ThoughtSpot Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc

Tresata

Twitter, Inc.

Urban Mapping

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Wisers Information Limited

Workday

Xignite

Zerto

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqui2s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets