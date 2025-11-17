Data Axle and Tealium Partner to Bring Real-Time Data Intelligence to Automotive Marketing

New survey reveals 68% of dealership outreach fails to connect, signaling an urgent need for smarter data practices

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Axle, a leader in data-driven solutions that create meaningful connections between companies and people, today announced a strategic partnership with Tealium, a leading global customer data platform (CDP). Together, the companies are transforming how automotive brands use data, turning fragmented dealership systems into unified intelligence that drives sharper decisions and stronger customer relationships.

The solution combines Data Axle's verified consumer and vehicle datasets with Tealium's real-time customer data platform. The integration enables dealers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to connect disparate records; eliminate redundancy; and use verified insights to guide marketing, sales, and service strategies with greater precision.

New survey findings commissioned by Data Axle reveal widespread fatigue among consumers due to disconnected dealer communications. Nearly half of respondents (46%) say they've received duplicate or conflicting messages from the same dealership, while 68% describe the communications they receive as inconsistent or irrelevant. At the same time, consumers are clear about what does matter. Respondents noted they are most willing to share core identifiers like email, phone, and vehicle history when they see tangible value in return, such as trade-in estimates, financing options, or service offers that align with their needs.

"Dealerships are sitting on a wealth of data that rarely works in concert," said Chris McTague, managing director of automotive at Data Axle. "Cars have become interchangeable, but data isn't. What separates one dealer from the next is how intelligently they use their information. This partnership with Tealium creates a foundation where verified, actionable data informs every customer interaction, cutting waste, strengthening trust, and improving performance across the board."

With Data Axle's deterministic identity graph and automotive datasets feeding directly into Tealium's CDP to clean and enrich customer data, dealers can now act on unified customer insights instantly, whether refining audience models, tailoring outreach, or improving service engagement. By grounding every decision in accurate, permissioned data, dealers can replace guesswork with measurable impact.

"The auto industry faces unique challenges and often navigates fragmented data systems, making it difficult for dealers to fully understand and engage their customers," said Stephen Smith, RVP of Partnerships at Tealium. "Our partnership with Data Axle brings unified, real-time customer intelligence to the driver's seat by empowering dealers with the clarity, control, and connected data they need to engage smarter and build lasting trust."

Tealium and Data Axle are offering a solution that unites high-quality data with live orchestration. As dealers face mounting pressure to modernize how they identify and reach buyers, this collaboration offers a path to more connected, credible, and data-efficient operations.

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leader in data solutions that drive meaningful connections between companies and people. We harness data, AI, and technology to create authentic, personalized experiences to improve our clients' business performance. Recognized for delivering innovative B2B and B2C solutions and exceptional service for more than five decades, our global team is dedicated to helping businesses and nonprofits of all sizes thrive. Visit www.data-axle.com to learn more.

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real-time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world's most prominent technology experts. Tealium's solutions include a real-time customer data platform (CDP) with intelligent AI data streaming, tag management, and an API hub. Tealium's data collection, management, and activation capabilities enable enterprises to accelerate operating performance, enhance customer experiences, drive better outcomes, and support global data compliance. More than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

SOURCE Data Axle