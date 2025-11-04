Unlocking AI Search Dominance: Data Axle and Brandlight.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Boost Brand Control

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Generative AI is fundamentally changing search, shifting the focus from ranking individual pages to appearing in AI-generated summaries, giving rise to the discipline of AI search optimization. This transition is reshaping the foundations of traditional SEO, challenging brands to reevaluate their strategies to meet consumers where they are. Today, Data Axle, an omnichannel marketing partner that helps brands maximize ROI across paid and owned channels, and Brandlight.ai , the leading AI visibility management platform, announced a strategic partnership to help marketers stay ahead as generative AI reshapes search and the way people seek information, giving first movers a decisive edge in visibility and performance.

AI platforms such as Gemini and ChatGPT, along with new features like Google's AI Mode, are moving consumers away from a traditional search experience with blue links toward conversational, zero-click search experiences. Instead of clicking, users increasingly expect immediate answers on the results page. According to Bain & Company , roughly 60% of global searches now end without a website visit, while Gartner projects that by 2028, organic traffic for brands could decline by 50% or more due to the rise of generative AI search. Brandlight.ai's proprietary research further indicates that answer engines are taking over. Within the financial services industry, AI traffic has climbed 1,052% across more than 20,000 prompts on top engines in 2025 so far.

This shift brings both risk and opportunity. Brands that fail to adapt won't even be part of the consideration process and risk losing traffic, conversions, and consumer trust. Those that succeed must go beyond traditional keyword tactics to create high-quality, structured content that directly addresses user intent, leverages natural language, and builds authority around topics or categories. AI-generated results still draw heavily from authoritative content, making optimization critical.

"Brands need to use every advantage available to compete today, and it starts with good data" said Imri Marcus, CEO of Brandlight.ai. "The question isn't whether AI will shape how customers discover you; it's whether you'll have the intelligence to compete. With Data Axle, we're closing that gap and equipping brands with the actionable insights and activation needed to lead in this new environment."

Brandlight.ai's platform provides visibility into how brands appear across AI search engines, establishing baselines, benchmarking against competitors, and analyzing the drivers of AI citations. Data Axle complements these insights with strategic guidance and content development, creating authoritative, multi-format assets optimized for AI discovery. This collaboration gives brands a comprehensive view of how they are represented in generative search and the tools to improve their presence.

"AI-generated answers are rapidly becoming the new frontier of search, rendering traditional SEO and SEM tactics alone less sufficient to guarantee visibility," said Andrew Frawley, Data Axle CEO. "Our collaboration with Brandlight.ai offers brands a powerful, integrated solution. We provide the strategic roadmap and content creation necessary to act on Brandlight.ai's insights, ensuring our clients can adapt, thrive, and drive meaningful results."

Together, Data Axle and Brandlight.ai are building brand authority and trust where consumers seek answers through:

Stronger visibility in AI-generated responses

Improved share of voice compared to competitors

More accurate brand representation in AI engines

Clarity around which content formats drive results

Generative AI search is not the end of SEO, but an evolution of it. Brands must optimize for natural-language queries, provide structured content such as FAQs, build trust through authoritative citations, and leverage AI tools for advanced keyword research and automation. The Data Axle–Brandlight.ai partnership marks an important step in helping companies navigate this transition and turn uncertainty into sustainable growth.

Data Axle is a leader in data solutions that drive meaningful connections between companies and people. We harness data, AI, and technology to create authentic, personalized experiences to improve our clients' business performance. Recognized for delivering innovative B2B and B2C solutions and exceptional service for more than five decades, our global team is dedicated to helping businesses and nonprofits of all sizes thrive. Visit www.data-axle.com to learn more.

Brandlight.ai is the leading AI platform helping brands measure and shape visibility across the AI systems mediating billions of daily discovery moments. Providing enterprise organizations with the intelligence to compete where consumers now make decisions, Brandlight is building the future of brand discovery and engagement in an AI-first internet. Visit www.brandlight.ai to learn more.

