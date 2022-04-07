Data Axle Hires Data Science Veteran Colin Anderson to Lead Nonprofit Intelligence Solutions

Former Wiland executive joins to strengthen the company's commitment to actionable data for nonprofits by overseeing its Apogee cooperative database

DALLAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Axle , the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, announced today that it has hired Colin Anderson as its General Manager, Apogee Cooperative. Anderson will oversee the company's nonprofit co-op Apogee making it easier than ever for nonprofits to identify and reach new and prospective donors, advocates, and voters to maximize fundraising efforts.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Colin's experience using cutting edge data science methods to enhance our cooperative donor database through an omnichannel lens," said Data Axle's Nonprofit Solutions President and Strategic Advisory Board Co-Chair Niely Shams. "His experience at Wiland and political experience at Wintermind will help effectively elevate our solutions with advanced models and tactics to enable marketers to more effectively acquire new donors."

Most recently, as the Chief Data Officer at digital publishing network Wintermind (now Pop Acta), Anderson applied his background in predictive analytics to email marketing, helping political organizations and candidates acquire donors digitally. Prior to Wintermind, Anderson served as VP of Data Science at Wiland, where he spent nearly a decade leading the development of the company's advanced predictive analytics solutions across all verticals, advertisers, agencies, and nonprofits.

"Data Axle maintains some of the most powerful donor assets in the industry, and I'm excited to further Apogee's ability to leverage that data for the benefit of its clients by helping them achieve higher donor acquisition and retention rates, with higher quality donors across all communication channels," said Anderson. "We share a vision for the future of Apogee that includes joining cutting edge prediction technology with the richest nonprofit data available."

Apogee is the Data Axle cooperative donor database built on the company's consumer database and powered by data contributed by over 950 members. Apogee offers data on millions of supporters who've made billions of individual donations, making it easy for nonprofits to identify and reach known donors, advocates, and voters.

The news of Anderson's hiring follows a flurry of game-changing moves by Data Axle to level up its nonprofit marketing services, support, and capabilities. This includes the addition of Grace Leonardo and Shana Masterson , its new Cross-Channel Donor Acquisition Solution as well as appointing five industry nonprofit leaders to a new strategic advisory board.

To learn more about Data Axle Nonprofit Solutions visit https://www.data-axle.com/how-we-help/nonprofit-political/ .

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com .

SOURCE Data Axle