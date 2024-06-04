Data Axle Launches Snowflake Native App to Enhance Customers' Business Data on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Company introduces Native App for intelligence improvements, leveraging 450+ unique data attributes

DALLAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Data Axle, a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions, announced at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 the launch of the Data Axle Snowflake Clean Room App. The Snowflake Native App provides customers with unparalleled access to over 450 data attributes on over 70 million US businesses that can be leveraged for market analysis, audience segmentation, data enhancement, predictive modeling, and omnichannel activation. The application is one of the first of its kind to be offered on Snowflake Marketplace, and it further streamlines customers' operational efficiencies by leveraging the speed, scale, and performance of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Snowflake," said Hossam Bahlool, Chief Product Officer, Data Axle. "Having an accurate and comprehensive data foundation is at the heart of everything we do, and this app provides improved access to that rich dataset, allowing businesses to achieve deeper insights quickly and easily with reduced data movement and faster processing. The result is increased time and cost savings for clients, which is invaluable. This represents Data Axle's commitment to provide our data and solutions to operate where our clients' data lives."

With Data Axle's availability on Snowflake Marketplace, customers can seamlessly access its robust business data, making it easier for them to quickly enhance their first-party data and add new insights to improve overall data quality and depth without leaving the Snowflake platform. With this data as the bedrock, customers can create data-derived analytics and insights that help identify prospective customers, inform custom modeling, aid in acquisition, and reduce costs.

By optimizing the steps to access this critical data processing capability, the Data Axle application reduces time and simplifies the overall process of augmenting a customer's business data. The application also keeps the data current with weekly data updates that improve the reliability and accuracy of every record and introduce new data as it becomes available.

"Snowflake has been working with Data Axle for years and is pleased to support the launch of this new application to further elevate the customer experience," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Marketplace, Snowflake. "Our powerful engine provides an ideal platform for building and running modern data applications, which is a perfect match for Data Axle's robust datasets and the data processing services it provides."

Data Axle prides itself on delivering differentiated products to its customers, and its recent ranking as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2024 reflects its position as a premier data provider. To leverage the power of Data Axle's new application, contact the company for a demo.

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit, and political organizations. We improve business performance through data solutions and omnichannel marketing services, enabling our clients to acquire, grow, and retain their customers more efficiently and effectively, and to enhance their platforms, products, and customer insights.

SOURCE Data Axle