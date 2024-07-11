DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Has Filed A Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Evolve Bank & Trust Customers Whose Personal Data Was Compromised In A Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP has filed a class action lawsuit alleging data privacy violations by Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"). Evolve learned of suspicious activity on or about June 26, 2024. The case is Tracy E. Starling v. Evolve Bank & Trust, Case No. 4:24-cv-549-JM, and is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. To join this case, go HERE.

About Evolve Bank & Trust

Founded in 1925, Evolve Bank & Trust is a national financial institution that leverages technology to provide innovative solutions, combining banking expertise with modern tools.

What happened

On or about June 26, 2024, Evolve discovered a cybersecurity incident where a known cybercriminal group illegally accessed and leaked customer data on the dark web. It was determined that extensive personal identification information was obtained, including names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and other personal information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification in this case, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Lurie Children's Hospital data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP