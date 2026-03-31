Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates CareCloud, Inc., Data Breach

SOMERSET, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the CareCloud, Inc. data breach. On March 16, 2026, CareCloud, Inc. discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

Key Facts About CareCloud, Inc.

CareCloud is a New Jersey–based healthcare tech firm serving 40,000+ providers with cloud-based solutions.

On March 24, 2026, CareCloud filed a report with the SEC regarding a network outage in its Health division that affected one of six EHR systems for approximately eight hours around March 16. This environment contains patient data, and the company is still examining whether any data was accessed or taken.

Are You Affected by the CareCloud, Inc. Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the CareCloud data breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the CareCloud incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available] Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP