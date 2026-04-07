Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Heart South Cardiovascular Group Data Breach

CLANTON, Ala., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the Heart South Cardiovascular Group data breach. On November 11, 2025, Heart South Cardiovascular Group became aware of an unauthorized party claiming to possess Heart South data.

Key Facts About Heart South Cardiovascular Group

Heart South Cardiovascular Group provides advanced, minimally invasive heart and vascular care in Central Alabama.

According to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General, Heart South Cardiovascular learned on or about November 11, 2025, that an unauthorized party claimed access to some of its data.

After investigation, Heart South Cardiovascular determined that a malicious actor had recently uploaded Heart South data to the dark web. This data may include personal details such as names, emails, phone numbers, birth dates, and Social Security numbers.

Are You Affected by the Heart South Cardiovascular Group Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Heart South Cardiovascular Group breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Heart South Cardiovascular Group incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available] Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP