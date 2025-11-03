DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group. Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group learned of a data breach between February 7 and February 11, 2025.

About Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group

Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group is a medical practice located in California that focuses on cancer treatment and care.

What happened?

Between February 7 and February 11, 2025, Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group experienced an unauthorized access incident to its computer network. Upon discovering the issue, they immediately launched an investigation and determined that some personal information may have been accessed or acquired during the breach. The potentially affected information includes names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or other government identification numbers, financial account details, credit or debit card information, health insurance policy information, and medical details such as treatment, diagnosis, prescription, and other clinical data.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group data breach.

