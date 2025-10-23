DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

HELENA, Mont., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana ("BCBSMT"). BCBSMT learned of a data breach on or about October 8, 2025.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana

BCBSMT is Montana's primary and longest-serving health insurance company, delivering coverage and support to more than 300,000 individuals.

What happened?

On or around October 8, 2025, BCBSMT notified the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance of a data breach incident involving one of its third-party vendors, Conduent Business Services ("Conduent"). Conduent provides business process and customer experience solutions for corporate and government clients.

Conduent identified a cybersecurity incident in January 2025 that resulted in unauthorized access to its systems. BCBSMT launched an investigation and determined that between November 8, 2024, and March 5, 2025, there was unauthorized activity on its systems in which certain files containing sensitive information were acquired from Conduent's network.

Conduent notified BCBSMT that certain member data was impacted. The compromised information may include names, addresses, dates of birth, billing and medical data, phone numbers, and other sensitive personal information. Up to 462,000 current and former BCBSMT members have been affected by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a letter regarding the BCBSMT data breach, take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the BCBSMT data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

