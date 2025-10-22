DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Brox Industries, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

DRACUT, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Brox Industries, Inc. ("Brox Industries"). Brox Industries learned of a data breach on or about March 11, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

About Brox Industries, Inc.

Brox Industries is a family-owned business providing asphalt paving, recycling, and construction materials in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

What happened?

On or about March 11, 2025, Brox Industries identified unauthorized access within its network environment. Upon discovery, immediate action was taken to secure systems and contain the incident. An investigation was launched and revealed that between February 28, 2025, and March 11, 2025, an unauthorized third party gained access to Brox Industries' network. During this time, the unauthorized actor may have accessed and acquired files that contained personal information, including names in combination with other personal identifiers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Brox Industries. You should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Brox Industries data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP