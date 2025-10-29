DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Conduent Business Services, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Conduent Business Services, LLC ("Conduent"). Conduent learned of a data breach on or about January 13, 2025.

About Conduent Business Services, LLC

Conduent helps businesses and government agencies improve operations through digital process solutions.

What happened?

On or about January 13, 2025, Conduent discovered a cybersecurity incident that disrupted portions of its network. The company immediately took steps to secure its systems and launched an investigation. The investigation determined that, between October 21, 2024, and January 13, 2025, an unauthorized third party gained access to the network and obtained certain files. These files may have contained personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, medical information, and health insurance details.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Conduent, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Conduent data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

