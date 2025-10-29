DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Ever Care Corporation d/b/a Right at Home Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Ever Care Corporation d/b/a Right at Home ("Ever Care"). Ever Care learned of a data breach on or about September 3, 2025.

About Ever Care Corporation d/b/a Right at Home

Ever Care provides in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities.

What happened?

On or about September 3, 2025, Ever Care detected unusual activity on its network. The company promptly launched an investigation and determined that certain files had been accessed and obtained without authorization. Notice of the data breach was mailed to affected individuals on or about October 23, 2025. The compromised files may have contained personal information, including names combined with other identifying details.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Ever Care, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Ever Care data breach.

