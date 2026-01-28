DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Melwood, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Melwood, Inc. Melwood learned of a data breach between August 9, 2025, and August 17, 2025.

About Melwood, Inc.

Melwood is a Maryland nonprofit organization that has supported employment for people with disabilities for over 60 years.

What happened?

From August 9 to August 17, 2025, Melwood identified that an unauthorized individual accessed part of their computer network and copied files without authorization. They promptly secured their system and started an investigation. It was found that the compromised files may have included personal details such as names and Social Security numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Melwood, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Melwood data breach.

