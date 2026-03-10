DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Persons Affected by the UFCW Local 342 Data Breach

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against UFCW Local 342 On February 12, 2026, UFCW Local 342 discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

About UFCW Local 342

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 342 is a labor union that represents approximately 9,000 men and women across Long Island, New York, the five boroughs of New York City, and locations in Westchester, Sullivan, and Orange Counties, as well as New Jersey.

What happened?

On or about April 28, 2025, UFCW Local 342 became aware that an unauthorized individual gained access to its computer network. UFCW Local 342 initiated an investigation aided by outside cybersecurity professionals. The investigation determined that between April 25, 2025, and April 28, 2025, certain files on the UFCW Local 342 network were accessed and removed by an unauthorized individual.

Approximately 56,615 individuals have been affected by this data breach. On March 9, 2026, UFCW Local 342 began sending notice letters to individuals affected by the data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding UFCW Local 342, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the UFCW Local 342 data breach.

