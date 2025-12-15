DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of NAHGA Claim Services Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at NAHGA Claim Services. NAHGA Claim Services learned of a data breach on or about April 13, 2025.

About NAHGA Claim Services

NAHGA Claim Services is a TPA specializing in secondary accident and health coverage for schools, sports leagues, and youth organizations.

What happened?

NAHGA Claim Services detected suspicious network activity around April 13, 2025, and promptly began an investigation. The review found that an unauthorized party may have accessed and obtained certain files between April 8 and April 10, 2025. These files may have contained personal identifiers and health information, affecting up to 181,160 individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding NAHGA Claim Services, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the NAHGA Claim Services data breach.

