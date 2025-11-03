DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Oglethorpe, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Oglethorpe, Inc. ("Oglethorpe"). Oglethorpe learned of a data breach on or about June 6, 2025.

About Oglethorpe, Inc.

Oglethorpe Inc., based in Florida, runs psychiatric and rehab centers in Ohio, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas.

What happened?

On or about June 6, 2025, Oglethorpe identified a cybersecurity breach on its network in which an unauthorized third party accessed its systems. The company promptly began an investigation and found that the intruder likely obtained personal data, including names, birth dates, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers, and medical records. Up to 92,332 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Oglethorpe, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Oglethorpe data breach.

