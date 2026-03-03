DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Persons Affected by the University of Hawaii Cancer Center Data Breach

HONOLULU, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against the University of Hawaii Cancer Center. Last week, the University of Hawaii Cancer Center disclosed to the public that it had been a victim of a ransomware attack in August 2025.

What happened?

In a press release issued on February 27, 2026, the University of Hawaii Cancer Center made public that, on August 31, 2025, it was the victim of a cyberattack that exposed files containing names, Social Security numbers, and driver's license numbers. The University of Hawaii Cancer Center launched an investigation into the incident and, with the assistance of cybersecurity experts, determined that the data breach may affect as many as 1.2 million individuals.

The University of Hawaii Cancer Center has begun mailing notice letters to affected individuals. In addition, they are offering impacted individuals 12 months of credit monitoring and identity theft services.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding the University of Hawaii Cancer Center, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the University of Hawaii Cancer Center data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

