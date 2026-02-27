DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Persons Affected by the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Data Breach

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (also known as MSG Entertainment). MSG Entertainment learned of a data breach on or about December 16, 2025.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

MSG Entertainment is an American entertainment holding company based in New York City. MSG Entertainment owns and operates its namesake Madison Square Garden in New York City. In addition, MSG Entertainment operates Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, and the Chicago Theatre.

What happened?

On or about December 16, 2025, MSG Entertainment learned that a vulnerability in the Oracle eBusiness Suite, hosted by a vendor, had been exploited by hackers to gain access to application data. The company launched an investigation and determined that an unauthorized person gained access to application data in August 2025.

The affected files may have contained personal information, including names, addresses, and Social Security numbers. MSG Entertainment has begun mailing notice letters to affected customers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding MSG Entertainment, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the MSG Entertainment data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

