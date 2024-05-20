Data Breach Response Provider, CyEx, Acquires Settlement Administrator, Simpluris Inc.

BOSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyEx, a leading provider of cyber and data breach response solutions, has announced the acquisition of Simpluris Inc., an award-winning class action settlement administrator for legal, financial and corporate administration services. The acquisition will enable CyEx to access new channels and provide vital data breach restitution to more customers.

"We're thrilled to welcome Simpluris to CyEx," said Jerry Thompson, Executive Vice President at CyEx. "Their leadership and industry know-how are exceptional. Simpluris' authority within the settlement administration category will allow CyEx to build on its foothold in the data breach response and class action market."

Simpluris is the industry leader in class action settlement administration for the public sector across various verticals, notably employment and consumer litigation. Simpluris will continue to be run by its experienced leadership team as a standalone business within CyEx.

"Simpluris is excited to join CyEx. We believe the synergies of CyEx's expertise in the cyber and data breach remediation space and our technology-driven approach to legal administration will enable us to enhance our opportunities to serve our clients and grow our business," said Kevin Lee, President and CEO of Simpluris.

About CyEx

CyEx is the leading provider of data breach solutions, specializing in credit, identity, financial, minor, medical, and privacy data risks. CyEx's innovative and class-leading product portfolio ensures solutions that meet the unique needs of each incident. Since launching in 2020, CyEx has serviced over 700 cases, including Capital One, T-Mobile, Home Depot, and Morgan Stanley. Learn more at www.CyEx.com. For inquiries or assistance, please contact [email protected].

About Simpluris Inc.

Simpluris Inc. delivers comprehensive corporate, financial and legal administration services across the United States. Since 2007, Simpluris has administered over 9,000 matters and distributed over $9 billion in funds. From class action settlements to corporate remediation, our nationwide team handles even the most complex matters with accuracy and transparency. Regardless of scale, Simpluris' project management experts deliver legal administration services with speed, precision and accountability. Learn more at www.simpluris.com.

Inquiries

Media: Diana Ralph, VP Marketing & Business Development

Consumer: Wes Alford, SVP Client Services

