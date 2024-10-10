Data Breach Response Provider, CyEx, Launches Privacy Shield

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyEx , a leading provider of cyber and data breach response solutions, has announced the launch of Privacy Shield - a comprehensive solution to help restore privacy and anonymity to victims of data misuse. The first-of-its kind product will include Data Broker Opt Out, VPN, Password Manager, Digital Vault, Private Search and Dark Web Watchlist and is geared towards a global audience. CyEx has already delivered the Privacy Shield service to brands such as Peloton, Starbucks, The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Soccer (MLS) in support following recent incidents.

"We have been observing the Privacy Class Action space for the past 4 years, and noticed that there was an opportunity for a solution that would help to restore digital privacy to the consumer as part of these Class Action settlements. Before Privacy Shield, consumers would most often receive a nominal pay out as compensation in these cases. While a monetary payment is important, it does not benefit the consumer in terms of reclaiming their digital privacy. CyEx Privacy Shield will transform the category and provide the important tools consumers need to, over time, reduce their digital footprint." said Jerry Thompson, Executive Vice President & Founder at CyEx.

With Privacy Shield, CyEx aims to revolutionize the privacy class action category much in the way that they improved the Data Breach category several years ago, through providing industry-leading tools that empower consumers with the resources they need to stay safe and protected.

Privacy Shield will join CyEx's existing data breach response products which include:

Identity Defense - Industry-leading Identity protection with monitoring, alerts and $1M identity theft insurance

- Industry-leading Identity protection with monitoring, alerts and identity theft insurance Minor Defense - Identity protection for minors with industry-leading monitoring, verification alerts, and fraud resolution

- Identity protection for minors with industry-leading monitoring, verification alerts, and resolution Financial Shield - Advanced identity and financial monitoring, proactive alerts, and expert product and fraud resolution support designed to protect financial assets

- Advanced identity and financial monitoring, proactive alerts, and expert product and resolution support designed to protect financial assets Medical Shield - Protection for sensitive medical information with comprehensive monitoring and alerts

About CyEx

CyEx is the leading provider of data breach solutions, specializing in credit, identity, financial, minor, medical, and privacy data risks. CyEx's innovative and class-leading product portfolio ensures solutions that meet the unique needs of each incident. Since launching in 2020, CyEx has serviced over 700 cases, including Capital One, T-Mobile, Home Depot, and Morgan Stanley. CyEx is a part of Pango Group - a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. To learn more about CyEx, visit www.CyEx.com . For inquiries or assistance, please contact [email protected]

About Pango Group

Pango Group offers a suite of cybersecurity solutions across its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including VPNs, identity theft protection, and antivirus software. With more than a million customers worldwide, Pango Group's mission is to secure consumer identities, ensure privacy, and protect endpoints with innovative, robust, and scalable cybersecurity solutions for consumers and enterprises. To learn more, visit www.pangoholdingcompany.com .

