Data Catalog Market size to grow by USD 1.38 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Self-service Analytics- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Jan, 2024, 22:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "data catalog market by component (solutions and services), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data catalog market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 1.38 billion.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Catalog Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Catalog Market 2024-2028

Rising demand for self-service analytics is the key factor driving market growth. This growth is influenced by factors like Data Discovery, Data Governance, Data Lineage, and Data Classification, all integral components of Metadata Management. Furthermore, the demand for Data Integration, Data Quality, and effective Data Stewardship accentuates this trend, emphasizing the significant role of Data Assets. This confluence of factors highlights the market's growth, driven primarily by the quest for self-service analytics.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Trend

The Data Catalog Market is witnessing a notable trend driven by the emergence of data mesh architecture, significantly influencing its market growth. This trend correlates with Data Collaboration, Data Security, and Data Profiling, integral aspects of Cataloging Tools and Data Curation. Moreover, the trend aligns with advanced Data Management strategies involving Data Virtualization, Business Glossary, and efficient Data Synchronization. The evolution of Data Lifecycle practices, alongside innovations in Data Warehouse technologies, highlights a substantial impact of the data mesh architecture on market dynamics.

Market Challenge

Concerns associated with maintaining catalog accuracy over time are a significant challenge restricting market growth. This challenge intertwines with Master Data Management (MDM), Schema Management, and Data Dictionary precision, crucial for robust Cloud Data Catalog performance. Furthermore, maintaining accuracy impacts Data Access, Data Storage, and Search and Discovery functionalities, impacting the efficacy of Big Data Catalog operations. Addressing this challenge becomes imperative amid the demand for reliable Self-Service Data Discovery amidst evolving Data Analytics landscapes.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

The data catalog market is segmented by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. Data catalog solutions are integral to modern data management and analytics ecosystems, addressing challenges in data discovery, governance, collaboration, and overall data lifecycle management. They enhance efficiency by enabling users to easily search and discover relevant datasets for analytical or reporting needs, promoting data reuse and facilitating the identification of the most suitable datasets. Additionally, these solutions automate the extraction and updating of metadata from various sources, databases, and files, ensuring the data catalog remains current, minimizing manual efforts, and reflecting real-time changes in data sources.
  • North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Data Catalog Market:

Alation Inc., Alex Solutions Pty Ltd , Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., The Apache Software Foundation, Atlan Pte. Ltd., Collibra., Denodo Technologies Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Immuta Inc., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Octopai, Oracle Corp., Precisely, Solidatus, Talend Inc, Zaloni Inc., and Tableau Software LLC

Related Reports:

The Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.72% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 20.29 billion

The Data Preparation Tools Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,659.71 million

Data Catalog Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.78%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 1.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

19.32

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alation Inc., Alex Solutions Pty Ltd , Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., The Apache Software Foundation, Atlan Pte. Ltd., Collibra., Denodo Technologies Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Immuta Inc., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Octopai, Oracle Corp., Precisely, Solidatus, Talend Inc, Zaloni Inc., and Tableau Software LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Deployment 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Air Pollution Control Market size to grow by USD 48.08 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growing industrial development to drive the growth- Technavio

Air Pollution Control Market size to grow by USD 48.08 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growing industrial development to drive the growth- Technavio

The air pollution control market is expected to grow by USD 48.08 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
Aftermarket Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems Market size to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S p A and British Customs LLC, and many more - Technavio

Aftermarket Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems Market size to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S p A and British Customs LLC, and many more - Technavio

The aftermarket motorcycle full exhaust systems market is estimated to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.46%. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.