Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market 2022-2026: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, and Segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.60 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% during the forecast period. North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center and Network Third Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market 2022-2026

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global data center network third-party hardware maintenance service market as a part of the global internet services and infrastructure market within the global IT services market. The super parent global IT services market cover companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. The global Internet services and infrastructure market covers companies providing services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services. It excludes companies offering software products. The global Internet services and infrastructure market also includes IT security services and cloud computing services.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market - Five forces

The global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for more details – buy the report!

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market- Segmentation assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The large enterprise segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for hardware maintenance services, which are necessary for efficient operations in data centers and networks across the enterprise for a variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and banking and finance, is the primary driver of the growth of the large enterprise segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market.

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in North America for data centers and networks that provide third-party hardware maintenance services. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific . The increased investments made by hyperscale cloud providers will support the expansion of the North American market for third-party hardware maintenance services for data centers and networks during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The rise in data center spending is one of the factors driving the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market growth.

The requirement for effective management of data center operations has grown along with the development and expansion of data centers. The requirement for effective management of data center operations has grown along with the development and expansion of data centers. Any data center outage is expected to cost close to $9,000 per minute. Therefore, managing data center operations is essential for data center operators.

per minute. Therefore, managing data center operations is essential for data center operators. Datacenter operators select data center maintenance and support service providers to cut expenses and maintain data center operations. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of hyperscale cloud vendors is one of the key third-party hardware maintenance service market trends fueling the market growth.

The need for huge storage capacity is growing as big data and IoT generate large amounts of data. Due to the high cost of hosting data on on-premises systems, many businesses have begun migrating their data to hyperscale cloud service providers. The initial investments necessary for implementing hardware and constructing infrastructure are reduced by cloud service providers who offer storage as a service.

As it might take time to maintain data centers internally, cloud service vendors are choosing data center maintenance and support service providers that can increase data center reliability and decrease the amount of time it takes to recover from outages. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Issues related to data center service outsourcing are one of the factors hindering the third-party hardware maintenance service market growth.

Third-party hardware maintenance service providers for data centers and networks provide a variety of advantages, including hardware installation and maintenance, disaster recovery, data backup, managed power distribution, and managed load balancing. Large businesses are increasingly using third-party data center services due to these advantages.

However, when data center services are outsourced to data center maintenance and support service providers, businesses depend on their knowledge, assets, and offerings. Organizations are unable to adapt data center operations as needed. These problems will limit market expansion during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The content delivery network security market size is projected to grow by USD 13,500.41 million with a CAGR of 30.72% between 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (media and entertainment, retail, it and telecommunication, public sector, and others), Type (ddos protection, web application firewall, bot mitigation and screen scraping protection, data security, and dns protection), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (media and entertainment, retail, it and telecommunication, public sector, and others), Type (ddos protection, web application firewall, bot mitigation and screen scraping protection, data security, and dns protection), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The data center rack PDU market size is projected to grow by USD 1.01 billion with a CAGR of 9.6% between 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the data center rack PDU market segmentation by product (intelligent rack PDU and non-intelligent rack PDU) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 128 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 12.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nlyte Software Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sify Technologies Ltd., Vertiv Holdings Co., Capgemini Service SAS, and Kyndryl Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 89: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 90: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 92: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 99: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Equinix Inc.

Exhibit 104: Equinix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Equinix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 112: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 116: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 130: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

Engineering and Research and Development Services

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio