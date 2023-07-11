Data Center Chip Market to grow by USD 2,893.67 million from 2022 to 2027|Advancements in chip technology to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center chip market is set to grow by USD 2,893.67 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Advancements in chip technology are the major factors notably driving the growth of the global data center chip market. Companies can upgrade to a dynamic environment, and the processing technology is also dynamic in nature. Next-generation chips such as ASICs and FPGAs will help enhance the performance of connected devices and data centers. Such chips can efficiently react to the varying demands of the data center, enhance the performance of other applications, and improve the overall performance of the data center. For instance, Arm Ltd has released a next-generation technology aimed at taking over data centers and artificial intelligence applications. The company has released a new version of the instruction set architecture. Also, advanced Micro Devices Inc. launched a data center chip named Milan to compete with Intel in the market in March 2021. Therefore, advancements in chip technology are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Chip Market 2023-2027

The data center chip market covers the following areas:

The report on the data center chip market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Data Center Chip Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Increasing investments in AI startups is an emerging trend supporting the global data center chip market. AI implementation is rapidly increasing in many industries, and this technology is in the development stage. Consequently, several businesses are entering the AI chip market to take benefit from the rising demand for AI technology. According to Technavio, about 70%-75% of companies are expected to adopt some form of AI technology within the next 20 years. Over the last few years, several startups have entered the AI space. Several startups have been receiving significant investments from venture capitalists and major chip manufacturers for the development of AI platforms and chipsets due to the huge potential of the AI chipset market. For instance, a Shanghai-based startup, Innostar Semiconductor, raised USD 100 million funding in a pre-series A round of funding, which was led by Shanghai Lianhe Investment and joined by New Alliance as well as new investors Atlas Capital and KQ Capital in May 2021. The company will use the investment for the expansion and development of storage and resistive RAM chips. Therefore, growing investments in AI startups are anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The major challenge hindering the growth of the global data center chip market is the focus on data center consolidation. Multiple organizations are emphasizing lowering the size of their data center facilities. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a pivotal concept where numerous companies use consolidated data centers, and the strong adoption of IaaS has led to data center consolidation. The primary reason for consolidating data centers is the requirement to lower operating costs. However, various software companies are adopting common cloud platforms, thereby lowering the demand for separate data centers. The growth in the adoption of data center virtualization directs to the consolidation of data centers and lowers the total number of data centers used by an organization. Globally, This restricts the sales of data center chips and lowers the footprint of data centers. However, the consolidation of facilities needs expertise as well as time and also involves high risks. Therefore, such factors can become a major challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Data Center Chip Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The data center chip market segmentation by product (GPUs, ASICs, CPUs, and FPGAs), business segment (small and medium, and large), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the GPUs segment will be significant during the forecast period. In order to increase the efficiency of computing, graphics processing units can process graphics efficiently and reduce some CPU workload. They're the main processing units of artificial intelligence systems, and they use them both for training as well as for inference. A high memory bandwidth is required to feed processing cores with data-intensive, multicore characteristics of GPUs in machine learning. For instance, in April 2021 , NVIDIA introduced a new class of NVIDIA-Certified Systems, which brings AI to organizations that run their applications on industry-standard enterprise data center infrastructure. The company announced the expansion of the NVIDIA-Certified servers ecosystem, which will deliver further opportunities for systems that feature the NVIDIA A30 GPU for AI and data analytics and the NVIDIA A10 GPU for AI-enabled graphics, virtual workstations, and mixed computing. Such factors will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Achronix Semiconductor Corp.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GlobalFoundaries US Inc.

Graphcore Ltd.

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Marvell Technology Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

SambaNova Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Arm Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Achronix Semiconductor Corp. - The company offers data center chips such as Speedster7t FPGA, Speedcore embedded FPGA, and VectorPath S7tVG6 accelerator card.

The company offers data center chips such as Speedster7t FPGA, Speedcore embedded FPGA, and VectorPath S7tVG6 accelerator card. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - The company offers data center chip called PCI Express PCIe with based HPC or standalone embedded applications.

The company offers data center chip called PCI Express PCIe with based HPC or standalone embedded applications. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers data center chips such as Cloud TPUs with full backwards compatibility, ML framework, and AI research.

Data Center Chip Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,893.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Arm Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

