Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market to grow by USD 163.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Data Center Colocation Facilities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center colocation and managed hosting services market by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce, telecommunication, and others), type (wholesale and retail), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center colocation and managed hosting services market from 2022 and 2027 is USD 163.36 billion. The rising demand for data center colocation facilities is a key factor driving market growth. A company operating a colocation facility offers more benefits than building its own data center. The sequencing Collocation significantly reduces the capital expenditure (CAPEX) for infrastructure and improves the connectivity required for operational services. Data center colocation is a rental facility for servers, storage equipment, and network equipment. In addition, colocation facilities are designed with private servers that can be rented by businesses to install their IT infrastructure. Many companies build and operate their own cloud platforms. This managed service model is also used by them to host these platforms. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market

Market Challenge

The capital-intensive nature of the market in focus is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The colocation business model is based on the housing industry and is, therefore a capital-intensive business. Many organizations are moving from a high CAPEX model to a high OPEX model to avoid capital ownership issues. To reduce maintenance, security, and data center management costs, many end users around the world have started to adopt data center colocation services. However, this increases the burden on sellers operating in the marketplace. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The data center colocation and managed hosting services market has been segmented by End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, E-commerce, Telecommunication, and Others), Type (Wholesale and Retail), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Banking and financial data include customer account and financial information, cardholder data, transactions, and personal data. Global BFSI organizations often face the high operational costs associated with traditional data center ownership, which affects their ability to grow their business. However, with increasing investment in high operating costs (OPEX), BFSI companies are outsourcing colocation space from companies or renting servers from managed hosting providers. physical. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In this region, growing investments in hyperscale data center operations are expected to lead to a significant increase in the colocation and managed hosting services market.

Key Companies in the Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market:

BT Group Plc, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., Cyfuture, CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Holding LLC, KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenix NAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., Verizon Communications Inc.

Data Center Colocation And Managed Hosting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.87% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 163.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BT Group Plc, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., Cyfuture, CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Holding LLC, KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenix NAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

