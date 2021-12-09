Data Center Colocation Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 33.41 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center colocation market report.

The data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Market Insights:

The market is witnessing significant investments in submarine cable projects from service providers such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

APAC is one of the fastest-growing data center hubs in the world. China , Japan , Hong Kong , Singapore , India , and Australia are the leading countries for data center operations in the region.

, , , , , and are the leading countries for data center operations in the region. In July 2021 , Cyxtera Technologies announced the selection of NextEra Energy as its supplier for renewable energy to power its North American data centers.

, Cyxtera Technologies announced the selection of NextEra Energy as its supplier for renewable energy to power its North American data centers. Digital Realty is adding a 50 MW renewable energy project to its North Virginia data center. This will bring the company's total wind and solar power under contract to 338 MW.

data center. This will bring the company's total wind and solar power under contract to 338 MW. DigiPlex acquired a 600,000-square-feet-plot in the outskirts of Oslo, Norway , to build a data center that will be powered with renewable energy provided by Ringerikskraft, a local utility provider.

, to build a data center that will be powered with renewable energy provided by Ringerikskraft, a local utility provider. Equinix announced the launch of its data center (WA3) in Poland with an investment of around USD 34 million and the facility will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

with an investment of around and the facility will be powered by 100% renewable energy. In March 2021 , ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India invested in the purchase of 99 million kWh of renewable energy in partnership with Avaada Energy for its data centers in Maharashtra, India .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by colocation services, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 16 prominent vendors, 80 other prominent vendors, and 17 new entrants

Data Center Colocation Market by Colocation Services

Retail Colocation



Wholesale Colocation

Data Center Colocation Market by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgear



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units





Chiller Units





Cooling Towers





Condensers & Dry Coolers





Economizers & Evaporative Coolers





Other Cooling Units







Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure







Cooling Techniques



Air-Based Cooling Technique





Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Data Center Colocation Market by General Construction

Core & Shell Development





Installation & Commissioning Services





Engineering & Building Design





Physical Security





DCIM/BMS Solutions

Data Center Colocation Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II





Tier III





Tier IV

Data Center Colocation Market by Geography

North America





US







Canada





Latin America





Brazil







Other Latin American Countries





Western Europe





UK







Germany







Netherlands







France







Ireland







Switzerland







Italy







Spain







Other Western European Countries





Nordics





Denmark







Sweden







Norway







Finland & Iceland

&



Central & Eastern Europe





Russia & Czech Republic

&





Poland & Austria

&





Other Central & Eastern European Countries





Middle East





UAE







Saudi Arabia







Turkey







Other Middle Eastern Countries





Africa





South Africa







Kenya







Other African Countries





APAC





China & Hong Kong

&





Australia & New Zealand

&





India







Japan







Rest of APAC







Southeast Asia







Singapore









Indonesia









Malaysia









Thailand









Other Southeast Asian Countries

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

M&As & Partnerships to Improve Colocation Share

5G Adoption Driving Demand for Edge Data Centers

Rising Hyperscale Deployments by Colocation Providers

Tax Incentives Save Colocation OPEX & Customer Costs

Data Center Colocation Market – Vendor Landscape

The global data center colocation market in terms of investments in 2020 was led by investments from Digital Realty with a market share of around 14.5%. The investment includes those by its subsidiaries Interxion and Ascenty, as well as from MC Digital Realty, its JV with Mitsubishi. Digital Realty itself invested in around 24 projects across several locations worldwide. Interxion invested in around 13 projects across locations such as Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Zurich, Stockholm, and Marseille. MC Digital Realty invested in two data center projects in 2020 in Tokyo and Osaka. Ascenty invested in seven data centers across Latin America. NTT Global Data Centers followed Compass Datacenters in terms of market share in 2020. The company had a market share of around 2.4% with investments in 11 data center projects by its subsidiaries RagingWire Data Centers, Netmagic, and e-shelter. The company invested across locations such as Mumbai, Ashburn, Cyberjaya, Munich, London, Berlin, Santa Clara, Chicago, Jakarta, Osaka, and Hillsboro.

Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

21Vianet Group

China Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

Compass Datacenters

CoreSite Realty

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

3data

365 Data Centers (STONECOURT CAPITAL)

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned

American Tower

AQ Compute

Archer Datacenters

Aruba

AT TOKYO

Bahnhof

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bulk Infrastructure

Bridge Data Centres

Canberra Data Centres

Chayora

China Mobile International

China Unicom

Chindata

Chunghwa Telecom

Cologix

COPT Data Center Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyxtera Technologies

DATA4

DataBank

DigiPlex

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

Fibre Centre

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

Flexential

GIGA Data Centers

GlobalConnect

Green Mountain

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Iron Mountain

KDDI

Keppel Data Centres

maincubes one

Millicom (TIGO)

NEXTDC

ODATA

Orange

PCCW Solutions

PLDT Enterprise

Pi Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Purecolo

Raxio Group

Regal Orion

Rostelecom

Sabey Data Center

Scala Data Centers

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

Sify Technologies

Singtel

Space DC

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

Stream Data Centers

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Teraco Data Environments

TierPoint

Turkcell

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

US Signal

Wingu

WORLDSTREAM

Yandex Cloud

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (HIRANANDANI GROUP)

Zayo Group

New Entrants

ADANICONNEX (Adani Enterprises)

Cirrus Data Services

CloudHQ

Digital Edge

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeMicro

EdgeX Data Centers

Element Critical

Global Technical Realty

IXAfrica

Mantra Data Centers

Novva

PointOne

Quantum Loophole

Stratus DC Management

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

